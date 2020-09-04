The first units of the special M8 Gran Coupe First Edition have arrived in Spain. This car shows again the great public reaction to the Concept M8 Gran Coupe of 2018, to which BMW did not remain indifferent. The First Edition models celebrate the market introduction of the new F93 M8 series. The high-performance Gran Coupe features a spectacular, exclusive outfit courtesy of BMW Individual.

To be assembled in a production of just 400 examples, the new M8 Gran Coupe First Edition is showcased in a resplendent, one-off BMW Individual paintwork inspired by the Saleve Vert color of the Concept M8 Gran Coupe: The Aurora Diamant Green metallic.

The exterior paint finish dramatically highlights the car’s supreme, upscale status among the M8 lineup. The Aurora Diamant Green metallic suggests the car is a precious gemstone, having the shiny reflection of an emerald. The special green paintwork of the First Edition is further accentuated by the refined BMW Individual high-gloss gold ornaments for the M kidney grille frame, Air Breathers and side windows.

The 20-inch M 813 light alloy wheels with star-spoke design and bicolor finish also sports gold accents. The cabin of the M8 Gran Coupe First Edition is equally special as the exterior.

The high-performance model is equipped with a full Merino Taruma Brown leather upholstery and the BMW Individual Pianolack Black wood dashboard veneers. The First Edition also sports galvanized buttons and controls, as well as a special “First Edition 1/400” inscription on the center console. The first 8 assembled units of the First Edition were also specifically distinguished with “1 of 8” embossed labels on the front headrests.

The M8 Gran Coupe First Edition is based on the Competition, so this means the grumpy V8 TwinTurbo powertrain develops a peak output of 460 kW / 625 Nm (617 hp) and an impressive torque of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). The power is sent to the M xDrive chassis via the M Steptronic 8-speed gearbox.

Only 6 units of the 400 will be headed for the Spain market, with a prohibitive price tag of on less than EUR 221,900, pretty much speaking for the exclusivity and scarcity of the special M8 Gran Coupe First Edition.