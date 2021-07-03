In this video, we take a closer look at the latest offering from ALPINA: The B8 Gran Coupe. We see the B8 Gran Coupe with the usual ALPINA design elements and the optional M carbon roof. Many other ALPINA design cues are present on this luxury four-door coupe, like the modified aprons on the front and rear, the exhaust system with its four tailpipes and the 21-inch forged wheels in the characteristic classic multi-spoke design.

Inside, the cabin is covered in swathes of rich leather, with the steering wheel wrapped in ALPINA’s signature LAVALINA leather. As with the B7 and XB7, it doesn’t look all that different from the standard M850i but it will feel different while sitting in it.

Prices start at $139,900 and for that kind of money you get a four-door coupe with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood, making 612 horsepower. According to ‘preliminary’ tests done by the car maker, the B8 Gran Coupe will do 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds.

Helping to put all of that power to the wheels is an ALPINA-tuned version of the same ZF eight-speed gearbox found in the M850i. Not only has the software been recalibrated by ALPINA but the torque converter has also been beefed up to handle the added grunt of the engine.

All of its power is sent to all four wheels, via a tuned xDrive all-wheel drive system. There’s also a limited-slip rear differential, to help unlock the B8’s dynamic abilities in corners, or as the Germans always like to say on press trips “zee dynamism.” Four-wheel steer is present, too, via ZF’s Active Kinematics Control System.

Pirelli has developed a bespoke tire for the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe, measuring 245/35ZR21 at the front and 285/3 ZR21 at the rear. They also get Pirelli’s noise cancelling system, to help keep the sticky tires hushed inside the cabin. As per usual, the grippy Pirellis are wrapped around ALPINA’s stunning classic wheel design, which come 21″ as standard with lockable hub covers, to keep the look streamlined. If you want winter or all-season tires, you get 20″ wheels without the hub covers.

Behind those wheels are big Brembo brakes; four-piston calipers up front and floating calipers at the back. Front rotors measure a whopping 15.6″ and 15.7″ rotors at the rear axle.

Let’s take a closer look at the 2021 BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe, live from Salzburgring and please subscribe to our Youtube channel.