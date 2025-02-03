BMW typically updates its website immediately after introducing a new or updated model. This is the case with the 2026 iX, which can already be configured at home in Germany. After examining the base model more closely over the weekend, it seems fair to do the same for the most expensive version. The electric SUV starts at €83,500, but the flagship M70 starts at a much higher €124,900. In addition, you can add nearly €25,000 worth of goodies if you get carried away ticking the boxes on the list with options.

One of the priciest extras available for the iX in M Performance guise is the paint job. You’ll have to fork out a hefty €3,750 for this Individual Frozen Deep Grey Metallic. Alternatively, Frozen Pure Grey costs the same amount of money. New with the Life Cycle Impulse, the radically styled EV can now be ordered with 23-inch wheels. As you can imagine, the supersized alloys are not cheap, with BMW asking €1,100 for the “1028” Individual set. For your money’s worth, the large wheels are combined with tires that have foam absorbers to lower noise levels.

Stepping inside, we opted for Castanea upholstery made from natural leather. If that’s too much for your tastes, Amido, which also covers the seats in real leather, is available for the same €2,750. With the iX being a high-end SUV, it’s no surprise that options are plentiful. For €2,120, the Comfort Package bundles heated front and rear seats with ventilated front seats and heated door armrests. The center console and parts of the instrument panel also heat up.

For driving and assistance aids, the 2026 BMW iX M70 can be ordered with the Innovation Package. It costs €2,950 and adds the Driving Assistant Professional and Parking Assistant Professional. For a more relaxing longer journey, the €850 Motorway Assistant enables hands-off driving at speeds of up to 81 mph (130 km/h).

Soft-close doors cost a reasonable €650, while the crystal trim for select controls adds another €825. A trailer tow hitch adds another €1,200 to the final bill. The two most expensive single options are the Panoramic Sky Lounge roof, which costs €3,300, and the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, which costs €4,700.

Add everything up, and the iX M70 will set you back €149,095 before you pay more to have extra servicing included.

Photos: BMW Deutschland