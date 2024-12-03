During an International Media event in South Carolina, I had the chance to get behind the wheel of the updated 2025 BMW iX Facelift. This wasn’t your typical test drive—the car is still a pre-production prototype, complete with camouflage, so there’s plenty BMW hasn’t revealed yet. But even with its secrets partially hidden, the iX facelift gave us a good idea of what to expect from this updated all-electric SUV. Here’s what I learned.

Design Tweaks: A Camouflaged Tease

BMW kept the iX facelift mostly under wraps, so spotting the changes took some attention to detail. The updated headlights stood out, now more efficient and likely featuring new LED tech. The kidney grille is also new with similar graphics like the recently unveiled BMW X3. The front bumper is also different than on the current iX models with a bit more aggressiveness in it. The taillights remain unchanged though and that’s okay since the slim lights were already a favorite of ours. Apart from that, the camouflage made it hard to pin down all the exterior updates, but the overall shape and proportions remain familiar.

The pop-out door handles are still here, and while the aerodynamic profile looks largely unchanged, the final design tweaks will have to wait for the official reveal. What we do know is that BMW didn’t reinvent the wheel here, but instead refined the iX’s design to keep it fresh.

Inside: Small Changes, Big Impact

Hop inside, and you’ll immediately notice the updates to the seats. BMW clearly listened to feedback because these new seats are a game changer. The bolsters are more supportive, and the seat length has been increased, which was one of my main gripes with the previous iX. The moment I sat down, it was immediately clear the seats had been extended. How could I tell? BMW asked themselves the same question. Let’s just say, as a quick test, I could fit my iPhone snugly between my legs (don’t ask), and it didn’t slide out. The added length isn’t the only improvement—the seat edges now curve slightly upward, providing additional support and a more secure feel.

Another thoughtful change is the cutout in the headrest. On previous models, shorter passengers often found themselves awkwardly bumping their heads against it. This redesign addresses that issue, making the seats more accommodating for everyone. Whether you’re navigating city streets or settling in for a long road trip, these upgraded seats deliver excellent comfort and noticeably improved support, especially when tackling corners. BMW clearly paid attention to feedback, and it shows.

The rest of the cabin feels largely familiar—minimalist yet luxurious. The dedicated EV platform still shines, providing ample interior space, especially in the back. Rear passengers will appreciate how roomy it feels, rivaling even the larger X7 in terms of legroom and overall comfort. The steering wheel in this test car featured the traditional round design, but BMW confirmed that the original shape is still available as an option for those who prefer it.

On the Road: Driving the Updated iX

BMW hasn’t made massive changes to the overall package, but the small tweaks add up to increase efficiency. The inverters in the electric motor have been upgraded, improving efficiency by an impressive 4%. Rolling resistance has also been reduced, thanks to the inclusion of A+ rated tires, which not only enhance efficiency but also contribute to a smoother ride. Wheel options go up to a massive 23 inches, providing both style and performance flexibility.

Meanwhile, the bearings in the electric motor—critical for supporting the motor’s shaft and rotor and facilitating power transmission—were changed. These modifications enhance the overall efficiency of this refreshed iX as well. Additionally, BMW has added the ability to set the maximum range as the default mode, making it easier for drivers to prioritize efficiency without fiddling with settings each time they start the car.

While official power figures remain under wraps, the facelifted iX gives the impression of being slightly quicker than the outgoing iX 50. Of course, without a direct back-to-back comparison, that feeling could be subjective—but it’s a promising hint of what’s to come. Promising is also the range. On this drive, I started with around 80% charge and over 300 miles of range. At some point, the battery pack showed 78% with 293 miles to go.

The prototype I drove was equipped with the standard suspension, not the optional air suspension. Even so, the ride felt more refined thanks to reworked damper settings. On the highway, the car stayed composed and planted, offering a smooth and comfortable experience. Comfort mode does exactly what it says on the tin—soft steering, relaxed dampers, and an overall laid-back vibe. My wife would love it; she’s not a fan of overly stiff steering or sporty setups.

Switch to Sport mode, and things get a bit more exciting. The dampers stiffen, the steering weights up, and the iX starts to feel more responsive. It’s not a sports car, but the instant torque from the electric motors still makes it a lot of fun to drive. For daily use, though, I’d stick with Comfort mode—it’s where the iX feels most at home. Unless you get the air suspension (standard on the current iX M60) and then you can play in the stiffer settings.

Final Thoughts

The 2025 BMW iX Facelift doesn’t try to fix what isn’t broken. Instead, it builds on the strengths of the original with better efficiency, more comfortable seats, and subtle suspension tweaks. For anyone looking at an all-electric luxury SUV, the iX remains a top contender, especially if you opt for upgrades like the air suspension.

If there’s one thing BMW nailed with the iX, it’s how usable it is. The spacious interior, smooth ride, and quiet cabin make it a fantastic daily driver. And while the iX has been a bit polarizing in terms of its design, its size and luxury put it squarely in X5/X7 territory. Personally, I think calling it the “iX5” would’ve helped it click with more people.