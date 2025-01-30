BMW wastes no time in updating its German configurator whenever a new model is released. The M3 CS Touring was officially launched mere hours ago and is already customizable in its domestic market. Of the four colors available, only Sapphire Black is shown. However, we’ve already seen press shots of the mean G81 in Laguna Seca Blue and British Racing Green. It won’t be long before the super wagon will be shown in Frozen Solid White as well.

Math starts at €152,900, already several thousand euros more than the big-boy M5 Touring. The flashy gold bronze wheels are a no-cost option if you don’t like black alloys. Both “827 M” sets have a matte finish and measure 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. BMW doesn’t waste an opportunity to charge you more, even at this extremely high price point. For example, a heated steering wheel is €270.

The list of options also includes acoustic glass for €200, the Driving Assistant for €900, and the Luggage Compartment Package for €440. The M precision strut costs an additional €1,100, and carbon-ceramic brakes are an eye-watering €9,900. With all the boxes ticked, except for extended servicing, the M3 CS Touring costs €165,710.

However, the car costs more with the Laguna Seca Blue and British Racing Green colors I mentioned at the beginning. BMW directs you to the Individual Visualizer website to see them. However, you can’t build the CS there, only the regular M3 Touring. It’s the same story with the M4 CS. This could be the company’s way of getting more people to visit the dedicated Individual site. Either way, what’s another few thousand euros when the car already costs well over €150,000?

Although all modern CS models have been expensive, BMW has had no problems selling them. Production will be capped at around 1,800 units, or so we’ve heard. That would be 100 more than last year’s M4 CS Coupe.

Photos: BMW Deutschland