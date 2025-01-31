Who is the most qualified to talk about a new BMW performance model if not the mayor of M Town himself? Frank van Meel stars in a walkaround video of the first-ever M3 CS Touring. We reckon this is the most eye-catching configuration money can buy. The hottest G81 to date is presented in British Racing Green with gold bronze wheels. With plenty of exposed carbon fiber areas and many red accents, there’s a lot to take in.

Aside from the special paint job, the M3 CS Touring has one other notable upgrade: carbon-ceramic brakes. In Germany, the superior stopping power commands a hefty €9,900 premium, on top of the Competition Sport’s base price of €152,900. You do get the carbon bucket seats as standard, but sadly, no carbon roof. As with the M340i/M340d and M5 Touring models, BMW isn’t selling its M wagons with a carbon roof.

Frank van Meel is joined on camera by Dirk Häcker, Head of Development at BMW M. We learn more about the upgraded S58, including the stiffer engine mounts and different tuning for the xDrive system. The suspension has also been further tweaked, and different tire choices are available. Although a weight loss is mentioned, we’ll remind you that the diet is limited to just 15 kilograms or 33 pounds.

What’s next from BMW M? The M2 CS will be released later this year. In 2025, the performance branch intends to roll out “various special models and model revisions with innovations for combustion engines, plug-in hybrids, and electric drives alike.” The M3 CS Touring is only the beginning.

It’s too soon to say whether an M5 CS is planned. After all, deliveries of the G90 started only a couple of months ago. If such plans do exist, logic tells us the M5 Touring G99 will also receive the Competition Sport treatment. Provided it has been green-lighted, the M5 CS is highly unlikely to show up until after 2026.

Video: BMW M / YouTube