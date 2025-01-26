BMW rarely teases a new model before its release. However, it is willing to make an exception every now and then. We can all agree that the M3 CS Touring deserves special treatment. The hotter G81 is likely to break cover in the coming days, considering this is the second official preview published on social media. This time, it’s a combination of photos and real footage, plus an inline-six soundtrack as a bonus.

The M division insists on showing the long-roof Competition Sport at the Nürburgring. It makes us wonder whether BMW has attempted to break the production car record for wagons. Then again, maybe not since there’s no pressure to do it. The regular M3 Touring already holds that title after lapping the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 35 seconds in 2022.

Could BMW M shave some time off the standard model’s already impressive lap? We’re not ruling it out. The CS will have extra power and less weight. It should gain 20 hp and lose roughly 20 kg. Additional chassis and suspension tuning will sharpen handling for higher speeds during cornering. Like the regular M3 wagon, it’ll have an all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

This will be BMW’s third CS-badged car in a relatively short time. The M3 CS Sedan came out in 2023, while the M4 CS Coupe arrived last year. In 2025, we’ll also see an M2 CS Coupe. The previous-generation M5 (F90) also got the CS treatment back in 2021. The M5 CS remains BMW’s most powerful pure gasoline car ever. We think the new G90 will also spawn a Competition Sport flavor later in its life cycle.

Before that happens, the M3 CS Touring is likely to be just as exclusive as the sedan. BMW made fewer than 2,000 units, while the M4 CS is capped at 1,700 cars. The wagon is likely to play in the same ballpark.

