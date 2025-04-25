BMW has always been good about supporting customer-led racing efforts. Models like the BMW M235i Racing, BMW M240i Racing, and BMW M2 CS Racing made the perfect canvas for BMW enthusiasts that gotta go fast, and the successor is finally here. BMW’s newest M2 Racing picks up right where its predecessors left off, improving an already powerful and nimble chassis with a host of racetrack-ready improvements. And it better be good: BMW’s been testing prototypes since November 2023, utilizing three separate test cars and covering over 30,000 kilometers in their endurance tests.

The New M2 Racing Debuts

Despite being revealed with a wild livery that BMW calls “Inception” — and not at all road-legal — the M2 Racing isn’t completely dissimilar from the streetcar it shares its badging with. A turbocharged engine still purrs away under the hood, though here it’s a B48 turbocharged four-cylinder making 313 horsepower and 420 Nm (309 pound-feet of torque). Put down your pitchforks: BMW’s run piping from the GT4 exhaust system adapted to four cylinders in order to ensure the soundtrack is still on point. No manual transmission, of course, but a ZF eight-speed automatic is more than up to the challenge of powering the rear wheels.

Other tweaks include a cooling system based on the one in the S58 engine, so even when running hot lap after hot lap, the car stays cool and composed. BMW closed off the grilles and various inlets in order to reduce the chance of debris or impact damaging components, too. After all, racing isn’t always the most friendly sport. While wheels, a KW coilover suspension kit, and brake pads are specific to the M2 Racing, the rotors are straight off the streetcar. Around back, massive exhaust outlets showcase the GT4 exhaust along with racy additions like a carbon fiber spoiler and aggressive diffuser. The M2 Racing also offers an air lifting system for easy tire changes.

Interior Details of the M2 Racing

Inside, the M2 Racing is exactly what you would expect. A welded roll cage, carbon fiber Sabelt race seats, and cloth door pulls set it immediately apart from the M2s you’ll see on your morning commute. But there are some holdovers from the regular car, notably the iDrive screen, steering wheel, and center console. The M2 Racing is optionally available with special datalogging software for customers that want to monitor their car’s performance even more closely.

At 1498 kg (around 3,300 pounds), the M2 Racing manages to cut around 1000 pounds from the regular model. Pricing? If you have to ask…no, it’s not that egregious. After all, the M2 Racing is a full-fledged race car. BMW targeted a price point of “under €100,000,” and got there: the M2 Racing can be yours for €98,000. Of course, import taxes might push you a little bit further up, especially if you’re Stateside. There’s a ton of optional gear to push that price up, too. BMW offers everything from car covers to exhaust mufflers and ballast boxes, depending on what you’re trying to do with the car. BMW also says running costs should be a lot lower than other race cars, due to widespread part sharing and the decision to use the inline-four. Orders are up in June, with deliveries beginning late this year.