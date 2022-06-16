We’re just days away from the unveil of the first ever BMW M3 Touring and despite an early leak, the teaser campaigns continue in Munich. In this new video, BMW M takes the M3 Touring to the famous Nurburgring track recording its official time. According to the M, the BMW M3 Touring lapped the Green Hell in 7:35.06 minutes. In comparison, the BMW M4 CSL lapped the track in 7 minutes 20.207 seconds.

BMW M3 Touring will come only in Competition xDrive-spec. Meaning it will get a 3.0-liter twin-turbo I6, making 503 horsepower (510 PS), and an eight-speed automatic, with all-wheel drive. It’s safe to say the M3 Touring will weigh more than the all-wheel-drive M4 Coupe Competition and won’t benefit from the BMW CSL’s bump in power. An M3 Touring is likely to weigh a little over 4,000 pounds seeing as how the M3 Competition xDrive weighs just under that threshold.

Competition xDrive models are going to be the most popular M3/M4 models by far and away, once they’re on sale for awhile. So it only makes sense to fit the relatively limited-run M3 Touring with the most popular running gear. The top speed is normally limited to 250 km/h, but with the M Driver’s Package this electronic limit can be pushed up quite a bit to 280 km/h. No other variants of the M3 Touring will be made, so don’t get your hopes up for a manual, rear-wheel drive version.

BMW has already shown the 2023 M3 Sedan with the iDrive 8 so it doesn’t come as a surprise its wagon sibling is also getting the side-by-side screen setup. On the left, there’s a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster joined by a larger 14.9-inch touchscreen to mirror the lesser versions of the 3 Series LCI.

The M3 Touring will celebrate its world premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a four-day event kicking off on June 23 and ending on June 26. Interestingly, the long-roof M3 will be joined by the first-ever M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car. Unfortunately, the BMW M3 Touring is only bound for the European market, which means North American buyers are out of luck.

[Top Rendering: SRK Designs on Instagram]