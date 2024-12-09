Little by little, the pieces of the BMW M2 CS puzzle are falling into place. After learning about its Velvet Blue color, we’ve discovered that the Competition Sport will have special wheels. The 827 M set in Gold Bronze was recently spotted on a prototype undergoing testing. Naturally, we’ve decided to imagine the hardcore G87 with its special paint and alloys.

Although the prototype didn’t have yellow daytime running lights, chances are the production car will echo the M3 CS and M4 CS. If you recall, the M4 CSL and the ultra-exclusive 3.0 CSL also had yellow DRLs. It’s a nod to motorsport, brought to street-legal models in a bid to maintain the connection M race cars have had with road-going production vehicles. Mirroring the bigger Competition Sport models, the new M2 CS should also have red accents for the badges and the grille’s contour.

To make it stand out, BMW is giving the M2 CS a ducktail spoiler in the same vein as the M3 E46 CSL. Ceramic brakes with gold-painted calipers will likely be offered as an option. Carbon bucket seats will be standard, as will an eight-speed automatic transmission. As previously reported, there sadly won’t be a stick shift.

Compared to a regular M2, the weight loss won’t be significant. After all, this isn’t a CSL. We’ll remind you the M4 CS dropped about 20 kilograms (44 pounds) compared to the standard M4. Unlike its bigger brother equipped with xDrive, the M2 CS will route power to the rear wheels. However, an M2 xDrive is coming in 2026. It could spell the end for the RWD M2, which would also imply the demise of the manual gearbox.

BMW has already given the regular M2 a power boost for 2025 since it now makes 473 hp, up by 20 hp. If you opt for the automatic, the torque rises by 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) to 600 Nm (443 lb-ft). The M engineers might dial the twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine to approximately 523 hp. If true, the special edition will have a full 50 hp over the standard car. We don’t know whether the torque will rise to 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) to match the M4 Competition models.

BMW will make the M2 CS for about a year and assemble fewer than 2,000 units. It could cost over €110,000 in Germany and around $100,000 in the United States.