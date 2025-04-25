Competition for MINI is heating up. NIO’s new sub-brand, Firefly, made its debut at Auto Shanghai 2025, signaling yet another contender in the crowded entry-level EV space. Firefly isn’t sticking to China, where BMW exclusively builds the Cooper (J01) and Aceman (J05). This charming EV will also launch in 16 global markets, starting with the Netherlands and Norway this summer.

Designers crafted the adorable electric hatchback on BMW’s home turf in Munich, complete with triple circular lights at the front and rear. Measuring 4003 millimeters (157.6 inches) long, 1885 mm (74.2 in) wide, and 1557 mm (61.3 in) tall, it positions itself more as an Aceman rival than a Cooper alternative. Like MINI’s crossover, the Firefly features a practical five-door layout. Its 2615-mm (103-inch) wheelbase even edges out the Aceman’s.

Despite its compact size, the NIO Firefly is equipped with fairly large 18-inch wheels, wrapped in black-arched fenders. The car rides on a dedicated EV platform, which gives it short overhangs and a 95-liter front trunk. In the back, it offers 335 liters of cargo space, or 1,235 liters with the rear seats folded. NIO also carved out a hidden 29-liter compartment under the right rear seat for added practicality.

We reckon the Firefly’s exterior channels vibes of the now-defunct Honda E, while the cabin follows the 2025 Chinese EV playbook. Inside, it features a minimalist layout anchored by a 13.2-inch touchscreen and a separate 6-inch digital driver’s display. Physical buttons are predictably minimal, but NIO maximizes functionality with 27 storage compartments and 14 integrated speakers.

Unlike MINI’s front-wheel-drive Cooper and Aceman electric duo, the NIO Firefly sends power to the rear wheels. A single rear-mounted motor delivers 141 hp, allowing it to sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 8.2 seconds. Top speed is capped at 93 mph (150 km/h). Powered by a 42.1-kWh battery, it offers a range of 261 miles (420 kilometers) on China’s CLTC cycle, though WLTP figures for Europe will likely be lower.

Drivers can DC fast-charge the battery at up to 100 kW, going from 10% to 80% in just 29 minutes. In a rush? The Firefly also supports battery swapping, including compatibility with NIO’s fifth-gen stations coming next year.

Pricing starts at 119,800 RMB ($16,440) in China, with local deliveries scheduled to begin at the end of the month. In the Netherlands, NIO will charge €29,900 ($34,000), while Norwegian buyers will pay at least 279,900 NOK ($27,000).

