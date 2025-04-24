The Lexus ES isn’t always mentioned in the same sentence as the BMW 5 Series. However, the two are staunch competitors. Both offer a supple ride and quality interior with a focus on comfort. Though separated by quite a price gap — around $10,000 in the US — their proportions and intended purpose are quite similar. Barring, of course, the fact that Lexus hasn’t developed a high-performance ES to do battle with the range-topping BMW M5 models. For the 2026 model year, Lexus refreshes their midsize sedan, and it’s a better foil than ever to BMW’s longest-running nameplate.

Exterior Design

Truly, the largest changes to the 2026 Lexus ES are right where you can see them: the exterior. A wild, practically completely grille-less design is a sharp contrast to the outgoing model’s gaping spindle grille. Of course, this is somewhat a practical decision, since all models of the new ES are electrified in some way. As is common in contemporary automotive design, we see futuristic and extremely narrow headlight designs and a lightbar in the back that stretches across the entirety of the trunk. The side profile, at least on the ES 500e, features a sharp, black accent line. That accent summarizes the whole of the car’s design: sharp and modern. Both the Lexus ES and BMW 5 Series both come standard with 19-inch wheels in the US market.

By contrast, the BMW 5 Series looks absolutely restrained. Even with the available M Sport Package, the 5 Series has a totally different vibe than the new Lexus ES. We truly wouldn’t be able to identify the new ES as a Lexus product, much less an ES, without being told. The 5 Series is also just a little bit smaller than the ES. It’s three inches shorter than the ES, and the ES is slightly wider and sits just a bit higher. For better or for worse, the ES definitely has a much more futuristic look. Time will tell which one ages better, but our money is on the BMW 5 Series.

Interior Design

The Lexus ES last got an interior refresh in 2018, so the next generation changes quite a bit. Notably, the screen is more upright, and most buttons migrate to it. Overall, the cabin is more minimalist than before, and the steering wheel is a little bit sportier. No word on whether or not wood trim will return to the steering wheel, a bit of a staple of Lexus products. A tiny gearshift lever and long center console contribute to a spacious looking cabin. Of course, Lexus relies on a familiar Mark Levinson sound system. Comparatively, BMW’s cabin looks a little bit busy, although certainly not cluttered. We think the driver’s side display is integrated a bit more smoothly in the Lexus. Otherwise, both cabins look just fine from an ergonomic standpoint.

Performance

No power figures have been released for the new Lexus ES. However, we’re willing to bet even the range-topping Lexus ES 500e won’t really pose any serious threat to the comparable BMW M550e xDrive. The Lexus ES, notably, only comes in either hybrid or fully-electrified guise. The ES 350h hybrid is available in front- or all-wheel drive. On the electric side, the 350e comes in FWD, while the 500e is AWD only. The combustion-powered ES relies strictly on a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder paired with an eCVT. Car and Driver says the 530i weighs in at 4041 pounds (1832 kg); the FWD ES 350h weighs 4012 pounds (1819 kg) according to Lexus. Safe to say, the 5er is faster. Though, notably, the new Lexus ES will rely on a multi-link rear suspension for the first time. So, it should feel a bit more competent through the twisties compared to the last generation.

Technology

Lexus splits the new ES infotainment screens between a 12.3-inch driver-side display and a 14.0-inch central touchscreen. Size isn’t everything, but the BMW 5 Series gets a 12.3-inch driver display and 14.9-inch central display. Notably, Lexus physically separates the two screens, which does give the ES a bit of a more “integrated” look to our eyes, like iDrive 7. Of course, that kind of goes out the window when you notice how lazily the center screen is implemented.

The two offer familiar amenities. Both grant wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, integrated navigation, and voice commands. We’re not sure what Lexus has planned as far as app integration, but we do know the new ES has considerably improved standard safety features. It will be the first model to offer Lexus Safety System+ 4.0, which will build on the existing suite and includes features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane-departure warning, and more. Most of which, of course, the BMW 5 Series comes with, too.

Overall, the new Lexus ES looks like a solid BMW 5 Series alternative. It gets even more competitive when you consider that the ES will likely undercut BMW 5 Series pricing somewhat significantly. Furthermore, the Lexus ES typically offers superior space compared to the 5 Series. We think performance-focused shoppers will have a hard time choosing the ES after a test drive. So, too, will drivers that aren’t looking for a hybrid or EV. But what do you think?