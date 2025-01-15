It’s the first year of availability for the G90 M5 so there’s a lot that’s new. The 2025 BMW M5 debuts with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and even gets a coveted M5 Touring (G99) variant that blends the practicality of wagon with, well, M5-ness. The G90/G99 M5 is the seventh generation in a series that dates back to the early 1980s.

2025 BMW M5 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The newest M5 is the first ever to utilize a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but the centerpiece is the S68 V8 under the hood. This 4.4-liter twin-turbo unit teams up an electric motor to offer 717 horsepower, 738 pound-feet of torque, and a claimed top speed of 190 mph. That’s 535 kW, 1,000 Nm, and 305 kmh for you metric types. An eight-speed automatic transmission is the sole gearbox choice for both the M5 Sedan and M5 Touring models.

BMW’s conservative 0-60 mph (0-100 kmh) times have enthusiasts worried; BMW claims the car makes it from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. The last generation M5 required only 2.8 seconds to complete the deed. It will almost certainly be quicker than that, largely thanks to standard all-wheel drive. Comparatively, the CT5-V Blackwing dashes from rest to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds; the RS 6 Avant from Audi does it in 3.4 seconds.

2025 BMW M5 Fuel Economy and MPG

The hybrid components under the sheet metal might lead you to believe that maybe, just maybe, this M5 super sedan (or wagon) is a practical, fuel-sipping selection. We aren’t sure yet, because as of this writing the EPA hasn’t tested the 2025 BMW M5. We think the hybrid will improve slightly on the outgoing generation’s woeful performance – 15 city, 21 highway. But don’t expect a miracle. The M5 offers around 25 miles of all-electric range.

Interior and Cargo Space

The M5’s price tag dictates a lofty interior space, and it delivers. Merino leather comes standard, although trim choices are somewhat limited and BMW shouldn’t be nickel-and-diming us $300 for carbon fiber trim. Wood or aluminum are no-cost. The $1,850 Executive Package is worth it at this price point, adding power rear sunshades, rear heated seats, and front ventilated seats.

The M5 Touring is the one you want for true utility in the cargo space department. The Touring offers 18 cubic feet of cargo space, or 58 cubic feet with the seats folded down. The Sedan still does okay, offering 17 cubic feet of trunk space. AMG’s C63 and S63 offer 9.8 cubic feet and 18.9 cubic feet, respectively.

2025 BMW M5 Technology and Connectivity

Every M5 comes with the usual assortment of BMW connectivity. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in navigation, voice commands, and app compatibility are all standard. The 2025 BMW M5 relies on iDrive 8.5 software powering a 12.3-inch information display, head-up display, and 14.9-inch center display.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Frontal Collision Mitigation, Lane Keeping Assistant, Active Blind Sport Detection, Cross Traffic Warning with Brake Intervention, and Rear-End Collision Prep all come standard on the 2025 BMW M5. So does BMW Assist – BMW’s automatic collision notification and emergency contact system. You could shell out $1,700 for the Driving Assistance Professional Package, which includes Steering Assistant, Lane Change Assistant, and camera/radar cruise control. But we think we’d rather drive the M5 ourselves.

2025 BMW M5 Pricing

The M5 Sedan starts at $119,500, and you’ll need to tack on $2,000 more for the M5 Touring model. Probably the biggest rival the M5 has is the RS 6 Avant, which Audi will take $126,600 for. Mercedes is in a weird spot these days, and you’d need to step up to the nearly $190,000 S 63 for comparable performance.

2025 BMW M5 FAQ