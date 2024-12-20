The new BMW M5 G90 fights in a segment above the AMG C63, but there are a few similarities between the two. Both are super sedans with all-wheel drive and plug-in hybrid powertrains delivering copious amounts of horsepower and torque. With 727 hp on tap, Bavaria’s family rocket has an advantage of nearly 60 electrified ponies over the model from Affalterbach. However, the latter delivers an extra 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) of torque by sending a mountain-moving 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) to all four wheels.

BMW quotes a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 3.5 seconds, a tenth of a second slower than the AMG’s 3.4s run. The biggest difference between the two is weight since the M5 tips the scales at a porky 2,510 kg. It makes it 345 kg (760 lbs) heavier than the C63. Judging solely by these numbers, you’d think the M model doesn’t stand a chance against the AMG. However, a drag race shows how technical specifications don’t always tell the truth.

South African magazine Cars.co.za orchestrated an old-fashioned acceleration duel in a straight line between the M5 and C63. Although the two were neck and neck at the start, the Mercedes’ downsized engine reared its ugly head. With only a puny four-cylinder, 2.0-liter engine, the AMG failed to keep up the pace with M’s much bigger V8 4.4-liter twin-turbo mill.

At higher speeds, the gap gradually grew between the two German luxury sedans. In the end, the M5 won easily. BMW’s missile completed the quarter mile in 11.17 seconds, whereas the AMG C63 took 11.69 seconds. In the subsequent rolling race, the G90 pulled away almost immediately, leaving no chance for the Mercedes to catch up.

The next-generation AMG E63 should be a more worthy adversary for the seventh-gen M5. However, it too could be bitten by the downsizing bug, albeit not to such a drastic extent. Rumor has it Mercedes will launch a plug-in hybrid E63 based around an inline-six. The world premiere is expected to take place in 2025. The E63 Estate should follow shortly to take on the M5 Touring G99 and the future RS6-replacing Audi RS7 Avant.

Source: Cars.co.za / YouTube