The future of some MINI products remains uncertain. While an all-new lineup of cars has just been unveiled, preparations for the next generation of MINIs are already underway in Munich. Whether the brand’s future lies entirely in electric vehicles or a mix of electric and internal combustion engines (ICE), one thing appears almost certain: the J01 MINI Cooper Electric and J05 Aceman Electric Crossover are allegedly not slated for production at the Oxford plant. Furthermore, these models are unlikely to receive successors from the Spotlight Automotive joint venture in China, raising questions about MINI’s long-term direction.

No Oxford Production for J01 and J05, Says Dealer Bulletin

According to a letter sent to UK MINI dealers by MINI management (we have not been able to verify the content of the bulletin directly but have heard about its details from two independent sources), the J01 MINI Cooper Electric and J05 Aceman Electric will continue to be built in China rather than moving to Oxford, as was previously planned. The Oxford plant, MINI’s traditional home, was expected to begin producing these electric models as part of a broader electrification strategy. This shift significantly alters MINI’s production roadmap and is tied to lower-than-anticipated demand for electric vehicles in this segment.

The delay in electrifying Oxford leaves its role in MINI’s electric future uncertain. Without local production, MINI will face higher tariffs and logistics costs for markets like the U.S., where locally built cars could have been more competitive.

No Successors Planned in China

Adding to the uncertainty, sources indicate that the J01 and J05 models are unlikely to receive successors from Spotlight Automotive, MINI’s Chinese manufacturing partner. The joint venture’s slower-than-expected growth in demand for small EVs have likely influenced this decision. Naturally, increasing competition from Chinese automakers are playing a significant role in this as well. It’s reasonable to conclude that achieving strong profit margins on small premium electric vehicles is becoming increasingly difficult.

U.S. Market Implications

This decision has major implications for MINI’s strategy in the U.S. market. The J01 and J05 were expected to eventually be built in Oxford to reduce costs and avoid import tariffs. Without this transition, MINI’s ability to offer competitively priced electric models in the U.S. could be limited. For now and for the foreseeable future, the iconic British marque will only sell one electric vehicle in America: the Countryman SE.