MINI has been busy this year, unveiling an all-new lineup of vehicles. Among them is the Oxford-built F67 MINI Cooper S Convertible, the latest addition to the family and a car that blends open-top fun with iconic MINI charm. Sharing its DNA with the F66 hardtop, the Convertible introduces structural enhancements and thoughtful updates to adapt to the soft-top design. After driving this top-tier drop-top, here’s everything you need to know about the new MINI Convertible.

Performance: Lively and Capable

The 2025 MINI Cooper S Convertible is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 201 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, as MINI has discontinued manual gearboxes across the lineup. The Convertible achieves 0 to 62 mph in 6.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 147 mph. It’s the same engine found in several BMW Group models, but it feels best suited to smaller cars like the Cooper.

Driving Experience: Fun, Quirky, and Adjustable

To compensate for the structural flexibility of the soft-top, the new F67 MINI Cooper S Convertible features additional chassis bracing and reinforced struts at the front and middle, and even under the hood, enhancing stiffness. MINI has also fine-tuned the dampers and bushings for a setup tailored specifically to this model. These adjustments aim to preserve the Cooper S’s trademark driving dynamics, so it comes as no surprise that these changes give the Convertible a subtly distinct feel compared to the hardtop.

2025 MINI Cooper S Convertible Good Fun driving dynamics

Good sounding engine

Plenty of customizations available Bad No manual transmission

7-speed DCT is laggy

Interior quality could be better

The 2025 MINI Cooper S Convertible thrives on its driving dynamics, embodying the playful, go-kart feel the brand is known for. The B48 turbocharged engine shines in this small car, delivering plenty of torque for last-second overtaking while sounding surprisingly sporty with the top down. In larger models like the Countryman, this engine can feel less lively, but in the Convertible, it’s the perfect match.

The suspension tuning depends heavily on your driving mode. In Go-Kart Mode, the stiff setup can feel bouncy and harsh, especially on rougher roads like those in South Carolina. The lack of high travel in the dampers becomes noticeable during daily drives, but find a stretch of smooth, winding canyon roads, and the setup feels right at home. For a more relaxed experience, Personal Mode, and others, lets you configure the settings to your liking, softening the ride and making the Convertible suitable for day-to-day use.

The steering follows a similar pattern. In Go-Kart Mode, it’s twitchy and responsive, adding excitement to spirited drives. In lower comfort modes, it softens and becomes less engaging, catering more to casual cruising. Torque steer is present, especially when you floor the gas pedal, but it’s predictable and easy to manage.

One drawback is the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), shared with other BMW front-wheel-drive models and the MINI Countryman. In Comfort mode, it’s noticeably laggy, particularly when starting from a standstill. The delay in delivering power to the front wheels can be unsettling, but switching to Go-Kart Mode significantly improves the responsiveness, aligning the transmission with the car’s dynamic personality.

While it doesn’t aim to rival hardcore performance cars, the power feels more than adequate for everyday use. Whether accelerating on a highway with the top down or weaving through city streets, the car feels lively and responsive.

Overall, the performance feels more than adequate, especially with the top down, I never found myself wanting for more power. The Cooper S Convertible strikes a great balance between the excitement of an open roof and good overall daily driving. Of course, that’s also aided by engineering tricks, like the wind deflector behind the driver and passenger seats reducing air turbulence and wind noise with the roof down. Paired with the built-in rollover protection system that deploys instantly if sensors detect a rollover, these features enhance both comfort and safety.

Interior and Space: Practicality for Two, a Challenge for Four

The interior space is exactly what you’d expect from a MINI Convertible: great for two, tight for four. At 6’2” (1.9 meters) tall, I found the front seats to be spacious, offering ample legroom and headroom, even with the top up. However, the rear seats are virtually unusable for anyone other than children or as additional cargo space.

The sport seats are another highlight, offering excellent support and stylish design. The side bolsters hold you firmly in place during spirited driving, and while I didn’t push the car to its absolute limits, they felt more than capable of handling extreme dynamics. For daily driving, they strike a comfortable balance between form and function.

Fun Fact: Why No Triangular Taillights?

One curious omission on the new MINI Convertible is the lack of the triangular taillights seen on the rest of MINI’s refreshed lineup. According to the product manager from Germany, while the Convertible includes the same customizable light sequences as the hardtop models, incorporating the new taillights design would have required structural changes to the rear.

Cargo Space and Roof Folding

The soft top operates electrically, folding down in just 18 seconds and closing in 15 seconds at speeds up to 19 mph. Additionally, a sunroof function allows the roof to slide back by 15.7 inches, adding flexibility for different driving scenarios. The trunk offers 7.59 cubic feet of cargo space with the roof up, reducing to 5.65 cubic feet when the roof is down. It’s sufficient for weekend trips or daily errands if you pack light.

Available in 12 exterior colors, including the exclusive Copper Grey, the Convertible offers further customization with contrasting side mirror caps in Glazed White or Jet Black. Trim levels include Classic, Favoured, and JCW, ensuring there’s a model to suit every taste.

Does the MINI Cooper S Convertible Retain the Go-Kart Feeling?

To answer that, let’s break it down using the defining traits of MINI’s iconic “Go-Kart Feeling”:

Direct Steering

The MINI Cooper S Convertible delivers on precise, sharp steering. In Go-Kart Mode, it feels telepathic, responding fairly quick to your inputs and making every twist and turn engaging. However, in Comfort Mode, the steering softens, losing some of that directness, which might take away from the thrill for purists. So the steering has a nice compromise in its setup, but overtall, it’s a “MINI.”

Low Center of Gravity

Thankfully, the Convertible still has a low center of gravity that helps it stay stable during cornering. Added points here for the Convertible.

Tight Handling

The chassis and suspension work well to minimize body roll, delivering the nimble and agile handling MINI is known for. It’s not without its quirks, though—rougher surfaces can make the stiff suspension feel bouncy and harsh. Still, on smoother pavement or winding roads, the tight handling makes every corner an opportunity for fun. Overall, I like the setup.

Compact Proportions

The MINI Cooper’ small footprint remains one of its strongest assets and in an era where large cars sell best, I’m just happy options are presented to us.

Punchy Acceleration

The turbocharged 2.0-liter B48 engine shines in the Convertible, delivering quick, zippy acceleration. Whether overtaking on the highway or darting off from a stoplight, the engine provides plenty of punch, and with the top down, the exhaust note enhances the experience. The laggy dual-clutch transmission in Comfort Mode may hinder this slightly, but in Go-Kart Mode, it’s much more responsive.

Driver-Centric Feel

Behind the wheel, the MINI Cooper S Convertible feels driver-focused, especially in its more aggressive modes. The steering, braking, and handling all work together to make the driver feel directly connected to the car. While the torque steer is noticeable under hard acceleration, it’s predictable and adds to the charm rather than detracting from the experience.

Fun-to-Drive Spirit

This one is simple: Mission accomplished!

Final Thoughts: A Playful Open-Top With MINI Charm

The 2025 MINI Cooper S Convertible is a delightful blend of open-top fun, spirited performance, and the typical quirky MINI design. For those seeking a stylish and fun convertible with plenty of personality, the Cooper S Convertible is an excellent choice. Whether it’s for canyon carving or casual cruising, this MINI is guaranteed to make every drive memorable. While the future of electro-mobility is exciting, there’s nothing quite as satisfying as the thrill of open-top driving with an engine roaring past your ears.

Pricing starts at $37,200, with an additional $995 destination fee. For those looking for a slightly less powerful option, the base Cooper C Convertible is priced at $33,950 plus destination. Both models are expected to arrive in U.S. dealerships in early January 2025.