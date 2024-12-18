As it turns out, the M2 CSL wasn’t the only secret F87 prototype BMW hid from us. In the second episode of its M Electrified video series, the M division unearths a fully electric M2. In early 2021, spy shots showed a mysterious test vehicle based on the first-gen M2 but without the signature quad exhaust tips. We all assumed it was an EV. However, the Bavarians never said anything about the car—until now.

The M2 EV journey started in 2018 when a small team within BMW M began work on what eventually became “The Beast.” Michael Sailer, from the Functional Development BMW M Driving Dynamics team, calls it a “super powerful” prototype, admitting it’s hard to control. Although on the surface, it looks like a slightly modified F87, it’s actually a “super raw vehicle” used solely for development and testing purposes. As far as we know, there weren’t any plans for a production version.

The M2 EV’s carbon-ceramic brakes were evident from the gold calipers. BMW placed the charging port where the fuel filler cap would normally be. Auxiliary hardware took up much of the cargo space under the enlarged trunk lid. The front bumper is different from that of the gasoline-fueled donor car, and so is the dual-vented hood.

The M2 EV is touted as a first-generation electric M prototype. Its successor, the colorful quad-motor i4 M50, has already been revealed. However, a production car won’t be launched anytime soon. The first true M car without a combustion engine will be an M3-like sedan. Based on the Neue Klasse, the “ZA0” was teased last week, prior to an expected launch in 2027.

Separately, a next-gen M3 with an inline-six is planned as the “G84.” However, we’ve heard it might come exclusively with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. In addition, the 3.0-liter engine could be the “B58” rather than the hotter “S58.” Even so, we’re glad the ICE M3 is not dying to make room for the EV.

We could have gotten an electric M car sooner. As BMWBLOG exclusively reported a few days ago, a clay model of an electric supercar is hidden somewhere deep inside one of the buildings in Munich. Despite a promising start, the project was ultimately scrapped earlier this year. BMW failed to build a viable business case for the 1,300+ horsepower machine due to decreasing demand for high-end EVs. Consequently, we’ll just have to wait even more for an M1 successor since the XM clearly isn’t.