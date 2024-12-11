BMW M is ramping up excitement for its electric future with a sneak peek at what seems to be the all-electric Neue Klasse M3. Following teasers of the driving dynamics of their electric M3 test mule—disguised as a G26 i4—BMW M has now shared images of a camouflaged prototype on social media and their official website, hinting at what’s to come.

Neue Klasse Design with ///M Touches

The heavily camouflaged prototype features a body clearly influenced by the Neue Klasse Vision Concept revealed last year. The front-end showcases BMW’s futuristic “phygital” design, where illuminated elements define the kidney grille and headlights. A clean side profile with sharp, minimalistic lines sticks close to the concept car’s three-box sedan design.

From the rear, an upright stance and large trunk lid echo the concept’s shape, while typical M design elements like flared fenders and wide wheel arches distinguish it from the standard Neue Klasse i3 sedan. The car also sports pop-up door handles, large wheels, and Michelin high-performance tires, signaling its performance pedigree.

Meet BMW’s First Electric M3

The new M3 EV, internally known as project code ZA0, is set to debut in 2027. Built on the Neue Klasse platform shared with the NA0 i3 launching in 2026, the iM3 promises high-performance electric thrills. The base model is expected to deliver around 670 horsepower, with more powerful versions likely to follow. While BMW has hinted at quad-motor EVs with over 1,300 horsepower, the M3 electric will initially focus on more accessible levels of performance.

Advanced Technology for the Electrified M

The ZA0 M3 EV will leverage the Neue Klasse platform’s cutting-edge Heart of Joy supercomputer, which powers an advanced all-wheel-drive system and integrated driving dynamics control. These innovations ensure that the M3 delivers the precision and agility that drivers expect from an M car, even as the lineup transitions to electric power.

BMW M plans to offer several versions of the M3 and M4 (ZA2) electric models, with varying power outputs to cater to different performance needs. The all-electric M lineup will expand further with the arrival of the iX3 M SUV (ZA5) in 2026, as BMW M continues its push into electrification. [Photos and more information at bmw-m.com]