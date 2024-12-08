BMW M is gearing up to revolutionize its high-performance lineup of cars with a foray into electrification. In a new YouTube series titled BMW M Electrified, the brand unveils insights into a new technology that promise to deliver the same iconic driving dynamics BMW M enthusiasts cherish. Of course, the base of the next generation of BMW M electrified cars is the upcoming Neue Klasse and its Heart of Joy supercomputer.

A New Era of Driving Dynamics

The heart of this evolution is a new all-wheel drive system and an integrated driving dynamics control system. These systems, tested in prototype vehicles, promise unprecedented levels of agility, precision, and performance. Utilizing four independent electric motors—one for each wheel—the new drive concept enables unique driving characteristics. For example, each wheel can be powered or braked individually, offering instantaneous adjustments.

Dirk Häcker, Head of Development at BMW M GmbH, explained, “We can implement the driver’s wishes more precisely, faster, and more independently than ever before—with the fantastic power of four motors.” This innovation, combined with a cutting-edge control algorithm, ensures ideal power transmission for every driving situation, setting new benchmarks in vehicle dynamics.

Building on the Current M Electrified Cars

Häcker says that BMW M’s electrification journey has already begun with models like the i4 M50, iX M60, and the recently launched i7 M70 xDrive and i5 M60 xDrive. However, the prototypes featured in BMW M Electrified video take this electric drivetrains to the next level.

Häcker emphasized that while transitioning to electrification, BMW M remains steadfast in preserving the brand’s core philosophy: delivering driving dynamics, agility, and precision that exceed customer expectations. “We aim to keep the driving dynamics we are known for, while introducing innovations that surprise and delight our fans,” Häcker said.

Prototypes: A Glimpse Into the Future

The new prototypes, which feature an evolution of the technology first explored in previous test vehicles, have undergone nearly three years of development. These vehicles incorporate a fully electric powertrain and advanced energy storage systems that enable not only rapid acceleration but also superior cornering dynamics and recuperation capabilities.

One of the most striking aspects of the prototypes is their adaptability for racetrack performance. Häcker confirmed that the prototypes are engineered for high-load conditions, ensuring they remain true to the BMW M ethos of track capability. “Without a racetrack capability, the model wouldn’t be an authentic BMW M,” he noted.

Motorsport and Beyond

The potential of BMW M’s electrified technology extends to motorsport. While full electrification in competitive racing may still be in its infancy, Häcker believes it’s only a matter of time before such technologies dominate. The unique advantages of electric powertrains, including precise power distribution and instant torque, already give electric vehicles an edge in certain racing scenarios, such as hill climbs.

Häcker envisions fully electric BMW M race cars capable of tackling iconic events like the 24 Hours of Nürburgring. However, he says that it will take time to adapt the technology for endurance racing.

What’s Next?

BMW has yet to reveal the launch date or the name of their first fully electric M model, but we already know it’s going to arrive in 2027 under the codename ZA0. The final name is still under evaluation with both the iM3 and M3 badges still on the table. We also expect both BMW and its M Division to tease us more in 2025 as the development of these new cars progresses.