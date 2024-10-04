BMW M’s first generation of fully electric performance models is set to debut in 2027, beginning with the ZA0 iM3. The following year, the Garching-based sports division will unveil its first all-electric M4, codenamed ZA2. However, the final naming for both the iM3 and iM4 is still under consideration, and it’s uncertain what badges these models will ultimately carry. Similar to the iM3, the ZA2 iM4 will be built on the Neue Klasse platform, which is scheduled to launch next year. In contrast to the M3, the M4 lineup will exclusively feature electric powertrains, with the G84 M3 being the only remaining internal combustion variant planned for the M3/M4 series.

Although there are no BMW i4M prototypes testing on the road yet, the final design is expected to be based on the NA2 i4, featuring distinctive M design cues. According to sources, this new all-electric M4 will showcase a revolutionary design that departs significantly from the current M4, aiming to appeal to a new generation of buyers. Its futuristic and athletic aesthetic will reflect BMW’s ambition to expand its customer base.

Specific performance figures remain a mystery, but insider information suggests that the ZA0 iM3, and by extension the ZA2 iM4, could produce around 700 horsepower. BMW M is likely to offer multiple versions of the M3 and M4 EVs, each with varying power levels. However, the rumored 1,340 horsepower speculated by some sources is unlikely to be accurate.

The M4 EV will employ an all-wheel-drive system and will feature BMW’s innovative “Heart of Joy” technology. During a conversation with Frank Weber, BMW’s Board Member for Development, we learned more about this groundbreaking system, which aims to transform the driving experience of all future BMW electric vehicles. The “Heart of Joy” integrates powertrain software and driving dynamics into a single, cohesive platform, marking a major advancement for BMW.

By unifying these elements into a centralized software architecture, BMW has managed to reduce latency significantly compared to conventional setups. This improved efficiency is a result of all sensors and functions communicating seamlessly within the same software environment. Is there reason for concern about the future of the M3 and M4 going fully electric? “Our upcoming high-performance electric vehicles will be very compelling,” reassured BMW M CEO Frank van Meel in a recent discussion.

The ZA0 iM3 and ZA2 iM4 will be joined by the ZA3 iX3M (another working name) which will arrive shortly after the M3 electric based on the upcoming iX3.

[Renders: @fully_leaded]