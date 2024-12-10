Whenever the police get the keys to an expensive car, we’re all tempted to believe the purchase was made with our hard-earned money. However, that’s not the case here. This new M4 for the Western Australia police authorities wasn’t bought with contributors’ money. In fact, no money exchange was involved. Instead, it’s a loaner vehicle from BMW’s brand Down Under.

The police forces in Australia’s largest state have three months to drive around in this G82. They won’t be using it to chase speedsters or any other bad guys, for that matter. Although the special livery says “highway patrol,” the M4 fulfills a different role. It’ll be used only for “promotional purposes,” although we’re not so sure what it’s promoting, to be honest. Whatever the case may be, it’s undoubtedly good advertising for BMW.

Eagle-eyed readers will spot the black M4 badge, which tells us BMW lent the Western Australian police the hotter Competition model. For 2025, the M4 keeps the silver badge only on the base model. The hotter derivative, with or without xDrive, uses this darkened logo. The high-performance coupe in Competition flavor is sold only with all-wheel drive in Australia.

This isn’t the first time BMW has supplied M cars to the local police. A few years ago, an M3 G80 was part of Victoria’s highway patrol fleet. The same authorities also had a couple of M5 F90s. If you recall, there was also an i8 in Sydney, but just like this M4, it didn’t actually do any police work.

Speaking of BMWs dressed up as police cars, AC Schnitzer had a fully modified M2 fake police car at the Essen Motor Show.

Source: Western Australia Police Force / Facebook