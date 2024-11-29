A new Essen Motor Show means AC Schnitzer has created another fake police car. This tricked-out BMW M2 is part of the “Tune It! Safe!” initiative supported by the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport in Germany. The nationwide campaign – with backing from the German police – is to promote tuning projects that comply with regulations without hampering the safety of those inside.

This G87 is essentially a typical BMW M2 by AC Schnitzer but with a full body wrap to mimic a police car. To drive the point home, a light bar is installed on the roof, and the tuner added LEDs within the kidney grille. There’s radio equipment and yet another light atop the dashboard as if the car wasn’t already flashy enough.

Beyond the police car fakery, the mods are very much real. AC Schnitzer gave the rear-wheel-drive coupe a body kit. Aside from making the M2 look meaner, the newly added bits have a functional role by improving aero. The changes made at the front have added 60 kilograms (132 pounds) of downforce. Tweaks to the rear contribute to a further 80 kg (176 lbs) after installing a mighty wing.

Elsewhere, the compact sports car has received a height-adjustable suspension, lowering the ride height by up to 35 millimeters (1.37 inches). The forged wheels, measuring 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear, are lighter than the original alloys. The new shoes have a copper finish, although AC Schnitzer calls it “TechGold.”

Underneath the custom engine cover featuring the biggest M logo we’ve ever seen is a reworked S58 engine. The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six now pumps out 553 horsepower and 650 Newton-meters (479 pound-feet). AC Schnitzer worked on an M2 with the eight-speed automatic transmission rather than the six-speed manual. That makes sense given the extra torque the manual would have a hard time coping with.

Not much has changed on the inside of this M2 fitted with the optional carbon bucket seats. AC Schnitzer did make generous use of aluminum, for the footrest, gear shift paddles, and iDrive controller.

The car will be displayed at the 2024 Essen Motor Show until December 8. You can check it out alongside the tuner’s M3 Touring and a MINI Cooper S (F66).

