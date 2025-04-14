BMW fan or not, we can all agree on one thing: rear-wheel-drive cars are simply more fun. Even BMW M’s xDrive models can get just as tail-happy thanks to a dedicated 2WD mode. And now, for enthusiasts in India who haven’t yet mastered the art of going sideways, BMW’s M Drift Academy is here to help.

The two-day drifting event will take place April 26–27 in Mumbai. The stars of the show will be the M2 and M4 as track toys. Certified BMW instructors will lead participants through theoretical lessons and, more importantly, hands-on track sessions.

Attendees will learn the essentials of drifting, from basic control techniques to executing half- and full-circle drifts, all the way up to tackling a figure-eight layout. It’s all about learning to handle the power, predict the slide, and keep your cool.

After burning rubber and turning the M2 and M4 into smoke machines, participants are invited to wind down at the BMW M After Hours party. This celebration of all things M will follow the three and a half hours of training in the two M cars fitted with Vredestein tires. The afterparty will include food, cocktails, and even a drift show.

Although the M Drift Academy is new to India, it’s a well-established program in Europe. Prices start at €490 for beginners and can go up to €1,490 for advanced sessions. The pricey full-day experience includes taxi laps in an M4 Coupe and a technical deep dive into the G82. The next European session is locked in for November at the BMW M Driving Academy in Maisach, Germany.

Much like the M4, its smaller brother is expected to get the xDrive treatment. When the M2 with all-wheel drive arrives in 2026, it’ll likely be sold alongside the current RWD model. Better yet, the manual gearbox is also staying in the two-wheel-drive flavor. Should you want the M2 xDrive, it’ll be strictly sold with an automatic.

Source: BMW India