Chapter three of the BMW x Kith collaboration focuses on Bavaria’s only dedicated M models. After Ronnie Fieg unveiled his fully restored M1 Techno Violet earlier this week, a new teaser shows the car you’ll be able to buy. Yes, it’s the controversial XM, seen by the German luxury brand as the spiritual successor to its mid-engined supercar. That’s highly debatable, so don’t shoot the messenger.

The XM will be the first BMW to feature a matte version of the Techno Violet color. The paint was originally seen in the 1990s on the M3 E36. Subsequently, it was offered for a handful of models before disappearing. It returned a couple of years ago with the 50 Jahre M3, and it’s now part of the color palette for certain vehicles.

The short clip doesn’t reveal much, aside from the Frozen Techno Violet paint. Hopefully, the special finish won’t remain exclusive to the BMW x Kith XM. We do notice that this tail-happy electrified SUV filmed in Miami had stately 23-inch wheels. Chances are there will be plenty of Kith branding inside and out, along with unique upholstery and other exclusive details.

Expect a limited-run production series to echo the previous cars created in collaboration with the American fashion and lifestyle brand. The M4 Competition x Kith Limited Edition was capped at 150 cars, while the i4 M50 x Kith was capped at just seven vehicles. It’s unclear how many will be assembled, but it is likely somewhere between the M4 and i4 M50.

As to how much it will cost, prepare to pony up some serious cash. A standard XM is already $160,000, rising to $185,000 for the XM Label. We won’t be surprised if the Kith-branded version hits the $200,000 mark.

Following today’s teaser, the official debut should occur next week, with deliveries planned for later in 2025.

Source: BMW M / Instagram