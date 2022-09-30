The second collaboration between BMW and luxury retailer Kith was unveiled earlier today. Kith’s owner and New York designer Ronnie Fieg has exclusively designed as part of the collaboration between his brand and BMW. The result? Seven BMW i4 M50 by Kith vehicle – painted in Vitality Green – will be sold to customers. One of those will be auctioned at Sotheby’s on October 7th.

Just like with the first collaboration, Kith is also selling a 51-piece collection comprising apparel and accessories, inspired by the colors of the Kith Vitality Green vehicle paint and BMW Individual Caramel Merino vehicle leather in its stores all over the world and online.

The centerpiece of this collaboration is actually at 1972 BMW 1602. This model is BMW’s first electric vehicle and was used at various long-distance competitions as accompanying and camera cars by the organization committee at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. The 1972 BMW 1602 Elektro by Ronnie joins his vast collection of BMW cars, alongside BMW E30 M3 by Kith.

BMW 1602 Elektro Vitality Green

Kith Vitality Green – An Exclusive Color

For the first time ever, BMW is naming a new color after a brand partner: Kith Vitality Green is a rich, dark green that is not available on a serial BMW, as it is limited to this exclusive collaboration. Of course, the Kith x BMW logos are present on the car featuring an additional ring in Kith Vitality Green. The green ring lists the partnership, model and year as well as the fact that it is an electric car.

As you’d expect, the roundel on the 1972 BMW 1602 by Ronnie Fieg gets a unique design as well. The BMW letters were swapped for Kith. A similar logo in black and white with the subline “Elektro-Auto” can be found as an engraving on the lid of the cup holder in the BMW i4 M50 by Kith.

Caramel Interior

The luxurious shade of green is paired with a caramel interior. In the 1972 BMW 1602 Elektro by Ronnie Fieg, the leather of the seats is embossed with the Kith lettering, as are the leather inserts in the footwells for the driver and front passenger. The redesigned roundel can also be found on the wheels.

Inside the BMW i4 M50 by Kith, the knee bolster, steering column, seat and side panelling, as well as the lower part of the A and B posts are all upholstered in merino leather. The front and rear floor mats are also trimmed in caramel-colored leather and embroidered with the M logo, which has been changed to Kith, and the M stripes. Kith lettering in a box design is embossed on the headrests as well as the front centre armrest. “KITH Exclusive Edition” has been laser-engraved into the trim.

Compared to regular series BMW i4 M50 models, the exclusive variant by Kith comes with additional features as standard equipment. There are no details on pricing and availability at the moment, but we expect to learn more ahead of the auction day on October 7, 2022.

BMW i4 M50 x Kith in Vitality Green

Ronnie Fieg’s BMW Car Collection