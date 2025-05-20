Even though the new 1 Series still lacks plug-in hybrid and electric versions, the lineup is reasonably diverse. We’re all familiar with the M135, but those prioritizing efficiency will want to look at the 118d or 120d diesels. If you prefer gasoline without paying the M Performance premium, BMW offers the 123 xDrive. Lower down the range, there are a couple of three-cylinder options: the 116 and the 120.

In certain markets, the 1 Series F70 is also available as this, the 118. It drops the traditional “i” suffix like the other gasoline-powered models. We’re still getting used to this change, and honestly, the “118” badge on the tailgate feels like it’s missing something. Decades of BMWs with gasoline engines ending in “i” have conditioned us, but those days are gradually ending. Going forward, only the company’s EVs will carry the “i” designation.

The base 118 has arrived in South Africa, where it’s shown off with the M Sport Package. BMW’s three-cylinder compact hatchback includes a few noteworthy upgrades, chief among them a Thundernight Metallic paint job, made famous by the Z4 M40i. It retains the 18-inch wheels that come standard with the M Sport Package, though buyers can opt for a larger 19-inch set.

Inside, BMW South Africa highlighted the right-hand-drive 1 Series with perforated Veganza artificial leather in Mocha. The M Sport Package continues inside with tri-color stitching on the dashboard, a nod to BMW M’s signature colors. There’s even an M logo in the digital instrument cluster, even though this isn’t the M135, let alone a true M car.

The 118 is a far cry from anything remotely close to “the world’s most powerful letter.” Its turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine makes just 154 horsepower. For even less power, the 116 variant offered in Europe delivers only 121 hp. The cheapest 1 Series variants from the previous F40 generation used to come with a six-speed manual gearbox. However, BMW sells the latest iteration exclusively with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

