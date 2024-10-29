The fourth-generation 1 Series is reaching more and more markets across Europe where it will be mainly sold. BMW’s new entry-level car recently entered Slovakia where the F70 posed for the camera in Skyscraper Grey. It’s not the range-topping M135 hot hatch as we’re dealing with a lesser 118d with the M Sport Package.

Except for the M Performance model, all the other 1 Series flavors have this quirky grille design. We’re still getting used to the unconventional kidneys featuring vertical and diagonal bars shared with the 2 Series Gran Coupe (F74). Come to think of it, so does the new X3 (G45) in non-M Performance guise. We’ve seen the comments on social media, and those headlights still make some people think BMW took inspiration from the Kia Ceed.

At the back, the 1 Series no longer has visible exhaust tips, unless you step up to the M135 with its quad-pipe setup. The diffuser is surprisingly aggressive while the taillights have been adapted from the X2. On the gas models, BMW has changed the rear badge by eliminating the “i” at the end. Going forward, facelifted and next-gen cars with gasoline engines will lose the letter. Eventually, the “i” will exclusively be used by fully electric cars.

The fresh imagery also takes us inside the 1 Series where there are massive changes over the old F40. BMW argues the “less is more” approach is the right way to go after eliminating most conventional controls. Instead of traditional switchgear, you’ll have to use the 10.7-inch touchscreen to access most functions. There are still buttons on the steering wheel and between the seats where the iDrive rotary knob is now sadly a thing of the past.

You can’t have the new 1 Series with real leather. Instead, Veganza (vegan leather) is used, as seen here with perforated Coral Red/Black upholstery. This is a more expensive F70 since it has the optional panoramic glass roof, among other goodies. Overall, the 1er has drastically changed inside, in keeping with BMW’s minimalist approach of recent years.

BMW kicked off deliveries to customers earlier this month and projects Germany will be the biggest market. The 1 Series should also be popular in a few other European countries as well as in Japan.

Source: Samuel Zaťko for BMW Slovakia