150. That’s how many Individual colors are available for the new BMW M5. It’s almost impossible to pick a favorite when the variety is this rich. There are no right or wrong answers since choosing a paint job is also subjective. We’ve been trying to help potential G90 buyers identify their preferred hues by sharing multiple galleries with the super sedan in special colors.

The time has come to check out Santorini Blue on a US-spec 2025 M5. You won’t find it in the regular configurator on the BMW USA website but don’t fret. The eye-catching color is available at the separate BMW Individual Visualizer website. It carries the internal codename “327,” which coincides with a touring coupe and convertible made between 1937 and 1941 and then again from 1945 until 1952.

As with virtually all seventh-generation M5s we’ve seen so far, this one in Santorini Blue has a carbon roof. It’s actually an option on the G90 since the car gets a panoramic glass roof as standard. With the lightweight panel, the sports sedan drops more than 66 pounds (30 kilograms). However, that’ll hardly make a difference given the vehicle’s massive curb weight. We’ll remind you a standard M5 tips the scales at 5,390 pounds (2,444 kilograms) in this American guise.

You’re not stuck with those two-tone wheels since the 951M set is also offered in all-black. Alternatively, BMW sells the new M5 with a different 952M set with a bi-color appearance. Sadly, there’s no traditional silver wheel option available now. However, that could change later in the life cycle. We’re making this assumption based on BMW’s decision to sell silver wheels for the 2025 M2, M3, and M4.

The Santorini Blue exterior is combined with a Kyalami Orange/Black cabin. If that’s too much, a Red/Black interior is available, along with more subdued Silverstone/Black and Black themes. Regardless of choice, all have an Extended Merino leather upholstery. Carbon bucket seats are a no-show, at least for the time being.

BMW has kicked off deliveries of the new M5 Sedan. The more practical Touring G99 is not far behind.