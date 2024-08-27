You’re spoiled for choice as far as customizing the long-awaited M5 Touring. BMW intends to offer around 150 Individual colors for the G99. The first M wagon to be sold in North America can already configured in the BMW Individual Visualizer but real images are always better. “U96” is the Speed Yellow’s internal code and we reckon it’s a daring choice for the Audi RS6 Avant rival.

But this isn’t the only yellow shade BMW is offering for the M3 Touring’s bigger brother. You can also opt for Atacama Yellow (B21), Dakar Yellow (337), or Sao Paulo Yellow (C4H). The list goes on with Neon Yellow (427) and related hues such as Fire Orange (P7E) or Birch Green (P72). Having such a large car with a bold color choice is sure to draw a crowd. We’ll remind you the super estate is 5096 millimeters (200.6 inches) long and 1970 millimeters (77.6 inches) wide, so a lot of paint is needed for each M5 wagon made in Dingolfing.

As with nearly all M cars, there will be an additional layer of customization available for the G99. BMW has already previewed M Performance Parts tailored to the M5 Touring. These are mostly carbon fiber upgrades to replace body parts that would otherwise have a glossy black finish.

Despite the exorbitant asking price, the new long-roof M5 should still be far more popular than its two predecessors. BMW only made 891 E34s and 1,009 E61s but those were not global products like the G99 is. In the United States, getting behind the wheel of the more practical M5 will set you back $122,675. However, this spec will cost more, not just because of its Individual paint but also due to the carbon-ceramic brakes with gold calipers.

We’ll start seeing customer cars on the road in November when BMW plans to commence deliveries. The luxury automaker thinks Germany and the US will be the M5 Touring’s biggest markets. Based on the company’s projections, the AMG E63 Estate rival should also be in high demand in the UK, Canada, and Switzerland.

[Photos: @fabian_kirchbauer | @bmwwelt]