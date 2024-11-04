Carwow’s Mat Watson gets behind the wheel of the 2024 BMW 1 Series to determine whether this new hot hatch is worth the money. Or should you consider an Audi A3, Mercedes A-Class or VW Golf instead? To deliver a conclusion, Watson focuses quite a bit on the refreshed interior design, its quality, tech features and space. This F70 is the 120 variant rather than the high-performance M135, and it boasts nearly £10,000 in optional upgrades.

The Paint Is Striking

In addition to its striking Thundernight Metallic paint job, this 120 comes with the M Sport Package Pro, which brings blacked-out accents throughout. The grille now has a darker finish, toning down the bold kidney design. Other highlights of this package include a large rear spoiler, red M Sport brake calipers, and darkened headlights. Entering the right-hand-drive cabin, the panoramic glass sunroof is one of the first things that catches the eye—a feature BMW UK offers at an added cost. The electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, split-folding rear seats, and even the automatic climate control are also optional in Britain. Additionally, the electric tailgate comes with its own premium, requiring 1 Series buyers to spend a bit more for convenience.

As with most press vehicles, BMW loaded up this 1 Series 120 with a range of premium features. Equipped with everything from a heated steering wheel to a Harman Kardon sound system, the extras push its price to £42,335, including touches like tinted windows. At today’s exchange rates, that’s around $55,000 or €50,500—a considerable sum for a 1 Series that’s not even the M Performance model.

Under the hood, the 120 is powered by a three-cylinder, turbocharged 1.5-liter “B38” engine, also used in MINIs. It produces 168 hp and 280 Nm (207 lb-ft) of torque, directed to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Some markets also offer a 116 model, which comes with a reduced output of 122 hp and 230 Nm (170 lb-ft).

