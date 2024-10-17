The new BMW 1 Series (F70) is turning heads with a new and quirky design, and today, with a standout color as well. The latest photos from the Czech Republic showcase the new BMW 120 model, finished in the eye-catching Thundernight Metallic, a color previously reserved for the 2 Series and M240i Coupe. This striking hue, paired with the new design elements of the F70, give the 1 Series a bolder look in the usual boring white, black or silver colors.

New Design, But Still FWD

Despite sharing some technical underpinnings with its predecessor, the F40, the F70 generation of the BMW 1 Series is an entirely different beast. The front and rear design have been overhauled, with the kidney grille now significantly flatter and smaller, and also paired with slimmer headlights, giving the car a sharper, more aggressive presence on the road. New daytime running light designs further enhance this modern look.

One detail that stands out is the unique treatment of the kidney grille’s interior. For the first time, BMW has combined vertical and diagonal struts, creating a more dynamic visual effect. At the rear, redesigned taillights and fresh apron styling contribute to the overall rejuvenated aesthetic, while also resembling the new BMW X2.

While this particular 1 Series doesn’t feature some of the more premium options like the Iconic Glow kidney grille or the contrast black roo, it still manages to stand out, thanks largely to the Thundernight Metallic paint and the stylish 18-inch Y-spoke 974 Bicolor alloy wheels. These are the largest available wheels for 1 Series models without the M package, adding to the car’s bold stance.

The Heart of the New 120

In line with modern efficiency trends, the new BMW 120 now features a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine from the B38 family. Despite the smaller engine, the power output remains competitive. With help from a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, the new BMW 120 produces 170 horsepower and 280 Newton meters of torque, nearly matching the performance of the previous 120i’s four-cylinder engine. That enables a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint in 7.8 seconds and a top speed of 140 mph (226 km/h).

Inside the Cabin: A Sustainable Interior

A leather-free interior comes as standard in the 2025 1 Series, which gets standard seats wrapped in Arktur fabric. The optional sports seats are covered in Econeer fabric upholstery. The interior of this particular 120 offers comes with the Veganza material in Oyster. This vegan leather alternative offers a modern, eco-conscious choice for buyers.

Two additional gas engines will be added this fall, also without the letter “i” in their names. Regardless of the powertrain, the new 1 Series is exclusively offered with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Steptronic’s shift paddles are mounted behind the steering wheel and cost extra. All variants route the engine’s power to the front wheels, except for the M135 xDrive.

[Photos: BMW Czech Republic]