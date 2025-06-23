The M2 CS elevates the G87 formula but misses out on key features like a manual and a carbon hood. BMW also omitted the yellow daytime running lights and carbon front splitter. Nevertheless, there’s still a lot to like about this car. In a video shot at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the mayor of M Town himself takes us on a tour of the latest Competition Sport model.

Frank van Meel focused on the M2 CS in Individual Velvet Blue, though an M Brooklyn Grey example was parked right next to it. Both feature Gold Bronze wheels with a matte finish and a double-spoke design. It’s the only set available for this car and comes in a staggered configuration. There are 19-inch wheels with 275/35 ZR19 tires at the front and 20-inch wheels with 285/30 ZR20 rubber at the rear. At an additional cost, the forged M wheels can be paired with optional carbon-ceramic brakes.

Since this isn’t a fully fledged CSL model, the CS only sheds about 30 kilograms compared to the standard M2. Contributing to the weight loss are a new trunk lid with a ducktail spoiler and a carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) diffuser. As expected, the roof and side mirror caps come standard in carbon. The same goes for the front bucket seats. An M2 CSL remains a possibility, and if it happens, it will likely cut more weight by removing the rear seats, just like its big brother, the M4 CSL.

The video, filmed on the shores of Lake Como in Italy, also features Oliver Heilmer. Previously the Head of MINI Design, he now oversees the design of compact and mid-size BMWs, including M models. He points out the redesigned, more aggressive front bumper with new air intakes. These components are apparently so thin that a diagonal bar had to be added to reinforce the square intakes.

The M2 CS duo was displayed alongside an M4 CS pair, including the regular version and the limited-run Valentino Rossi special edition. However, our pick of the lineup is definitely the M3 CS Touring in British Racing Green. What’s next? The M4 Convertible is highly unlikely to receive the CS treatment, as it’s more of a GT car. Our money is on an M5 CS in both sedan and wagon body styles. However, logic tells us it won’t happen before the facelift, which is planned for mid-2027.

Meanwhile, we believe BMW is still developing the M2, potentially for an xDrive derivative, which could arrive next year.