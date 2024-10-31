Why doesn’t BMW offer a full Individual paint program for the G87 M2? This question has been among the most frequent since the second-generation M2 launched in 2023. Initially, the G87 M2 was available in just five colors: Brooklyn Grey, Toronto Red, Zandvoort Blue, Black Sapphire, and Alpine White.

Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue joined the palette shortly after, and by 2025, BMW introduced even more choices. Today, buyers can select from additional shades like Sao Paulo Yellow, Skyscraper Grey, Vegas Red, Twilight Purple, Grigio Telesto, Voodoo Blue, Java Green, and a metallic version of Portimao Blue.

Still, BMW’s M2 enthusiasts are pushing for a broader color selection. On a recent visit to BMW’s San Luis Potosí factory in Mexico, we asked Harald Gottsche, President & CEO of BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosí, why the lineup doesn’t include more colors.

“We are very happy to offer a wide variety of color options for our M2 fans: 3 uni colors, 7 metallic colors (2 of them in frozen finish) and additionally 4 individual colors,” Gottsche told us. “The individual colors are fully integrated in the series process at our plant and our supplier for bumpers. The logistical process of the paints at our supplier currently limits the number of individual colors.”

While BMW may consider expanding the color range in the future, no new additions have been announced yet. What we do know, from our sources, is that the upcoming G87 M2 CS will debut with a special new shade: Velvet Blue. As for the M2 CS, BMW is in the final stages of refining this enhanced version of the M2, set to debut in spring 2025, with production slated to begin that August.