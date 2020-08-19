In late 2019, BMW M launched a limited-edition BMW M4 Coupe with special exclusive M colors and a unique interior design to match. The BMW M4 Heritage was produced and sold worldwide between November 2019 and April 2020 as an edition model limited to 750 units.

Light blue, dark blue and red – these are the colors made famous by the BMW M Division. The three color choices are equally iconic – Laguna Seca Blue, Velvet Blue metallic and Imola Red. We’ve already seen the Laguna Seca M4 Heritage, but today, courtesy of Hendrick BMW Northlake, we have the Velvet Blue metallic model.

Other exterior upgrades include the high-gloss Shadow Line kidney grille, the forged-alloy star-spoke M wheels with a diameter of 20″ and the CFRP roof adorned with a decorative strip in M colors. Furthermore, the two-seater’s carbon-fibre reinforced plastic roof boasts a striking decorative strip in the BMW M colors, which is integrated into the CFRP composite at the factory using a special manufacturing process.

Inside, the special BMW M4 Edition M Heritage features full leather M seats in a bicolor design. Each seat color is oriented towards the exterior paint and is complemented by partly bicolored contrast stitching.

In conjunction with the exterior paints – Laguna Seca Blue and Velvet Blue metallic – the seats come in Silverstone/Black with turquoise stitching or Velvet Blue and Orange respectively.

The M4 HERITAGE is equipped with the straight-six 3.0-liter petrol engine that develops 331 kW/450 PS (444 hp), just like M4 CS, the model it is based on. A manual transmission was offered as well.

The EDITION ///M HERITAGE could likely be seen as a farewell to the current F82 M4 generation, as the future G82 model series is scheduled to enter into production in November this year, with a prior official premiere in September 2020.

[Photos: vote4pedrog]