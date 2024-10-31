Six – that’s how many Individual colors are currently available for the BMW M2. Frozen Pure Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue led the way before the 2025 model year brought four additional hues. You can now buy a G87 in Twilight Purple, Grigio Telesto, Voodoo Blue, and this striking Java Green. This week, BMWBLOG visited the San Luis Potosí factory in Mexico where all the magic happens. Naturally, we couldn’t miss the opportunity to shoot this look-at-me build.

But why isn’t BMW offering a wider color palette anyway? We were told the SLP site does not have the extra capacity to add more special finishes. Individual colors require a time-consuming process, hence why they’re also pricey options. Codenamed P7V, Java Green II Metallic adds anywhere between 10 to 14 weeks to the estimated build time. In the United States, it’ll cost you an additional $3,000 to order an M2 with this finish.

Next year’s M2 CS is unlikely to bring a seventh Individual color but there should be an eye-catching Velvet Blue. Alternatively, the limited-run special edition could be offered in Brooklyn Grey and Sapphire Black as well. In the meantime, the regular M2 got Sao Paulo Yellow, Fire/Vegas Red, Portimao Blue metallic, and Skyscraper Grey for 2025.

One change we wished this BMW M2 had was the classic silver finish for the wheels. It’s also a 2025 novelty for those tired of all-black and two-tone alloys. You’ll forgive everything once you hop inside and see the stick shift. This rear-wheel-drive coupe skipped the optional carbon fiber bucket seats the M2 CS will have as standard equipment.

Elsewhere, the 2025 M2 has a flat-bottomed steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock mark. The black Vernasca leather upholstery with red accents is also new with the model year changeover. We can say the same for the adjustment controls for the air vents in the middle. Although we think these are all miscellaneous changes, BMW says the updates are significant enough to warrant an official Life Cycle Impulse. In the company’s defense, the inline-six does have an extra 20 horsepower now.