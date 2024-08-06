BMW offers two matte colors for the G87 M2: a Frozen Portimao Blue and a Frozen Pure Grey. The latter was just spotted on a 2024 G87 M2 at the BMW of Morristown, in New Jersey. After some initial criticism regarding the color palette, BMW expanded the color lineup in 2023 with the addition of Frozen Portimao Blue and Frozen Pure Grey. The current color palette for the 2024 model year includes Toronto Red, Black Sapphire, Alpine White, Zandvoort Blue and Brooklyn Grey. Now if you’re willing to wait for the 2025 models, then the BMW M2 received a multitude of fresh colors: Portimao Blue, Vegas Red, Sao Paulo Yellow, Skyscraper Grey, Java Green, Voodoo Blue, Twilight Purple, and Grigio Telesto.

BMW sells the compact sports car in the United States with standard Style 930M wheels. The double-spoke alloys are Jet Black. Though, you can opt for a two-tone or a new-for-2025 bright silver. BMW fits the lightweight wheels with 275/35 ZR19 front and 285/30 ZR20 rear tires. We can also see the sports coupe combining Frozen Pure Grey with red brake calipers and a carbon fiber roof.

Certainly, the most significant development for the 2025 BMW M2 later this year revolves around a power increase. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter mill now makes 473 horsepower, an extra 20 hp over the previous iteration of the S58 unit. Stick to the manual gearbox and the torque remains unchanged, at 406 lb-ft. However, the 2025 BMW M2 equipped with the eight-speed automatic transmission gains 37 lb-ft. That brings the grand total to 443 lb-ft. Despite the added oomph, this two-pedal version continues to reach 60 mph in only 3.9 seconds. Those who would rather row their own gears will have to settle for a sprint time of 4.1 seconds, a 0.1s decrease over the old six-speed M2. The smallest of the M cars continues to max out at 155 mph, or 177 mph if you get the optional M Driver’s Package.

The 2024 BMW M2 offers upholstery options including Black Vernasca Leather with Blue or Red stitching, Cognac Vernasca Leather, and an Alcantara/leather combination with Blue stitching. Seat options include standard M Sport Seats with adjustable bolsters and heating, and optional M Carbon Bucket Seats with enhanced lateral support, integrated headrests, and an illuminated M2 logo.

The MSRP for the 2024 BMW M2 starts at $63,200. The price can increase with optional packages and features such as the Carbon package ($9,900), M Driver’s Package ($2,500), head-up display ($1,100), and carbon-fiber-reinforced roof ($2,600)​. Source: BMW of Morristown / Instagram / @zolacars