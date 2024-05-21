Even with zero options, the BMW M2 G87 is one of the most desirable cars an enthusiast can buy. It sticks to the rear-wheel-drive recipe with a manual gearbox in a relatively small package. The second-generation model remains a tossable sports car with a strong inline-six engine. Should you want to spice it up even further, the M division has got you covered.

This build with an automatic transmission is one of the most expensive we’ve seen since the M2 G87 came out in late 2022. It’s finished in Frozen Portimao Blue, one of just two Individual colors currently available. The other one is Frozen Pure Grey, also with a matte effect. Aside from the special finish, it’s also loaded to the brim with optional M Performance Parts.

The M2 G87 has been equipped with a carbon fiber body kit featuring side spats. By far the most striking upgrade is noticeable at the rear. We’re talking about the quad exhaust system and its centrally mounted tips arranged vertically. This lighter setup is also available for the bigger M3 and M4 models where it looks just as striking. It features a titanium silencer that sheds about 8 kg (17 lbs) compared to the standard exhaust. The tailpipes boast electrically controlled flaps, ceramic coating, and a titanium trim module.

Eagle-eyed readers will also spot another important change over a standard M2 G87. We’re talking about the center-lock forged wheels. You can have them on the M3 and M4 as well, having been originally offered only for the rare 3.0 CSL. The shoes come in matte Jet Black with milled M Performance lettering. BMW fits the lightweight wheels with 275/35 ZR19 front and 285/30 ZR20 rear tires.

Additional goodies are noticeable inside where this M2 G87 has the steering wheel partially wrapped in Alcantara. Equipped with carbon front bucket seats, this high-end build boasts M Performance branding on the side sills, steering wheel, and on the passenger side of the dashboard.

Further customization options should arrive with the 2025 model year debuting in the coming months. We’re hearing new colors are planned, along with a power boost.

Source: Sebastian Haberkorn / Instagram