Today, the car news world ran a few breaking stories on the 2026 BMW M2 CS. If you’ve been following us for a while, or even for a little while, you might have seen this topic pop up quite a bit. In fact, the first time we reported about the G87 M2 CS was in April 2023. At the time, we shared important details: the horsepower, drivetrain, and, more importantly, the transmission of choice. Since then, we’ve run a few other articles mentioning the car’s power output and other unique details on the G87 M2 CS, like the color palette. We even created some 2026 BMW M2 CS renderings to tease these colors.

So, what’s the big news today? Well, not much really. The usual insider ynguldyn, who has a good track record, shared that the G87 M2 CS will allegedly have 525 horsepower. In fact, the car is said to have 530 PS, which is exactly 522.75 hp. This isn’t about who’s right or wrong, but the insider did mention he rounded up the number. That power output is expected since the 2025 BMW M3/M4 Competition xDrive just got the same upgrade.

PS vs. HP vs. BHP vs. kW

But this is the part I usually dislike when reporting figures, the one that often gets me ‘in trouble’ with our readers and some BMW folks who keep a close eye on the correct numbers. It’s their job, after all, and we appreciate it when they point out any mistakes we make. Some markets report power numbers in kW – like Australia (kudos) – while others, like Germany, use PS and sometimes kW. In America, we use HP, which is different from BHP (Brake Horse Power), a unit the UK uses. To simplify: Horsepower is the Imperial (British) measure and Kilowatt is the metric. According to Dictionary.com, HP measures each foot-pound per second that the engine can move (one horsepower is 550 foot-pounds per second). BHP measures how much of this power is available by the engine for driving machinery other than itself—in other words, the horsepower minus what it takes to run the engine.

Back to the 2026 BMW M2 CS

Now with that out of the way, let’s talk about the G87 M2 CS. As we reported before, it’s coming, but it will be limited. We expect around 1500 units, with most coming to America. We expect to see Black Sapphire and Brooklyn Grey among the color options. No BMW Individual is planned for the G87 M2 CS, but there is a positioning color currently offered as part of the Individual Program, and it’s a purple/violet color. No design updates are expected, but the usual carbon fiber bits of CS models are included: flicks, spoiler, roof, trunk, rear diffuser, and mirror caps.

Other things we reported in the past: The MSRP should be around $100,000, but of course, that could change anytime before the market launch. Prices will be higher in Germany, as always, so likely around 110,000 euros. Start of production is scheduled at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico starting August 2025. So this is the “breaking news” story of the G87 M2 CS, one that has been told before and likely will be told again in the near future.