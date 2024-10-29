The BMW M5 doesn’t need a flashy paint job or a striking interior to draw a crowd. That said, it can be an even more attention-grabbing super sedan in a wild configuration such as this. The G90 is dressed to impress in Isle of Man Green with a Kyalami Orange interior. Dare we say, it’s a combination that somehow works. The carbon fiber roof and mirror caps add to the four-door rocket’s appeal.

The seventh-generation M5 has been photographed in a lovely fall scenery upon its arrival in Slovakia. If you’re not a fan of those two-tone wheels, BMW also offers the same 951 M set with an all-black finish. Alternatively, there’s a different 952 M set with a bi-color look that seems to be all the rage in Munich. You can tell from the brake calipers this car had the standard M Compound brakes, which are also offered with red or blue calipers. Alternatively, the optional carbon-ceramic brakes have gold calipers.

The lightweight roof and mirrors we mentioned earlier are part of the Carbon Package which also includes a trunk lid spoiler. Without the pack, all those parts are finished in glossy black – yet another design element BMW prefers these days. A panoramic glass sunroof is included as standard equipment in all markets. It has a view-through area that has increased by nearly 90% compared to the old M5 F90’s tilt/slide sunroof.

Maybe it’s thanks to the stunning photos but the car’s styling is growing on us. Following the jump in size brought by the G90, we might as well label this as the unofficial M7. It certainly looks imposing, and that extra fuel cap on the front fender is a reminder BMW has electrified its sporty luxobarge. The M5 is more customizable than ever, with as many as 150 Individual colors available. Sadly, carbon bucket seats are a no-show for now.

It won’t be long before BMW will kick off deliveries of the all-new M5. Early adopters will get their cars in November even though production actually started back in July. Shipments of the more practical M5 Touring (G99) are going to commence roughly around the same time.

Source: Samuel Zaťko for BMW Slovakia