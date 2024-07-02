In a move to elevate exclusivity of their new super sedan, BMW has announced that up to 150 special colors will be available for the 2025 BMW M5 G90 generation. These diverse paint options are already showcased on the dedicated BMW Individual Visualizer website, allowing potential buyers to explore the myriad possibilities for their new M5.

The color palette ranges from classic and understated shades like white and black to more vibrant and eye-catching hues such as green and orange. Additionally, BMW offers a variety of finishes, including solid, metallic, and Frozen colors with a matte finish. Each car featured on the visualizer is equipped with the optional carbon fiber roof.

150 Colors For The 2025 BMW M5

Some of the standout colors in the extensive list include iconic paints like British Racing Green, Laguna Seca Blue, Fire Orange, Dakar Yellow and Techno Violet. For those seeking something truly unique, options like Chalk and Nardo Grey, Rosso Corsa, Ruby Star, Imola Red and more. The BMW Individual Visualizer not only displays the names of these colors but also provides their internal codenames, making it easier for enthusiasts to specify their preferences accurately.

In the US, customers can choose from one solid color and ten metallic options, including Isle of Man Green and Marina Bay Blue. For those feeling adventurous, Frozen Deep Grey with a matte finish is also available. But of course, if you’re paying $120,675 for the new BMW M5, might as well spend the extra dollars for some uniqe colors.

To simplify your choices, we’ve organized all the color codes into easy-to-read tables, sorted by major color groups. Each table includes a direct link to the BMW Individual page, allowing you to view the new 2025 BMW M5 in your selected color.

Black Colors Paint Code Grey Black Uni P60 Citrin Black Metallic C49 Cosmos Black Metallic 303 Nero Fuoco Metallic U86 Crystal Casserit Black Metallic W03 Jerez Black Metallic A73 Enigmatic Black Metallic C3Y Ruby Black Metallic X03 Frozen Black Metallic U91

Blue Colors Paint Code Borusan Turkish Blue P9E Miami Blue Uni P5W Riviera Blue Uni P5C Voodoo Blue Uni P7L Santorin Blue II Uni 327 Daytona Beach Blue Uni P8W Pure Blue Uni W87 Violet Blue II Uni P6F Maritime Blue Uni P7P Barcelona Blue Metallic C38 Blue Bay Lagoon Metallic C5L Laguna Seca Blue Uni 448 Misano Blue Metallic C1D Gentian Blue Uni W37 Saphire Blue II Metallic P83 Interlagos Blue Metallic A30 Phytonic Blue Metallic C1M Sonic Speed Blue Metallic C1A Blue Hera Mica Metallic P5R Velvet Blue Metallic 379 Le Mans Blue Metallic 381 San Marino Blue Metallic B51 Portimao Blue Metallic C31 Metropolitan Blue Metallic R36 Aegean Blue Metallic 336 Petrol Mica Metallic P9M Centennial Blue Metallic P6Y Avus Blue Metallic 276 Tanzanite Blue II Metallic C3Z Mauritius Blue Metallic 287 Arctic Race Blue Metallic C4F Orinoco Pearl Effect Metallic 406 Night Blue Metallic 453 Black Blue Uni W32 Blue Onyx Metallic S11 Midnight Blue Metallic B38 Midnight Sapphire II Metallic R71 Techno Violet Metallic 299

Red Colors Paint Code Damast Red Metallic B03 Mahagoni II Metallic P7U Burgund Red Pearl Metallic P78 Madeira Red Metallic R20 Frozen Preciosa Red Metallic P9C Aventurin Red III Metallic C57 Piemont Red Metallic C3C Ruby Red II Pearl Effect Metallic S03 Wildberry Metallic T09 Barbera Red Metallic A39 Indianapolis Red Metallic A31 Ruby Star (NEO) Uni P9L Cinabar Uni 138 St James Red W65 Imola Red II Uni 405 Light Red Uni 314 Rosso Corsa Uni P7K Melbourne Red Metallic A75 Fire Red II Uni 375

Brown Colors Paint Code Sepia Brown II Metallic P7Y Liquid Copper P8T Sepang Bronze Metallic A32 Pyrite Brown Metallic II P86 Macadamia Metallic U80 Mocca Brown Metallic 891 Jatoba Metallic B65 Sparkling Brown Metallic B53

Orange Colors Paint Code Sakhir Orange III Metallic P93 Fireorange III Uni P7E

Yellow Colors Paint Code Atacama Yellow II Uni B21 Speed Yellow Uni U96 Dakar Yellow II Uni 337 Sao Paulo Yellow Uni C4H Neon Yellow Uni 427

Green Colors Paint Code Birch Green Uni P72 Brass Metallic 621 Manhattan Metallic C3D Urban Green II Uni P9P Dark Emerald Metallic R94 Brewster Green Uni T42 Deep Green Metallic A43 British Racing Green Uni 312 Malachite Green II P85 Goodwood Green Pearl Effect Metallic W67 Agave Uni 071 Peridot Green Metallic W81 Oxford Green II Metallic 430 Malachite Green Dark Metallic S10 Boston Green Metallic 275 Smyrna Green Uni S0A Verde British Racing Uni P6E Irish Green Uni P7G Anglesey Green Metallic P9R Sanremo Green Metallic C4E Verdant Green Pearl Metallic P75 Laguna Green Metallic 266 Monteverde Metallic R9D Java Green II Metallic P7V Frozen Tampa Bay Green Metallic P9B Signal Green Uni P56 Verde Mantis Uni P5N Fame Green Metallic L38 Mint Green Uni W97

White Colors Paint Code Mineral White Metallic A96 Signal White Uni P9Z

Grey Colors Paint Code Chalk Uni P7B Oxid Grey Metallic C4A Fashion Grey Uni P6H Stone Grey Uni P81 Nardo Grey Uni P6K Space Silver Metallic C67 Lime Rock Grey Metallic C39 Dravit Grey Metallic C36 Berninagrau Bernsteineffekt Metallic C3E Thunder Metallic P6L Sparkling Copper Grey Metallic C55 Grigio Telesto Pearl Effect Metallic P6M Skyscraper Grey Metallic C4W Platinum Bronze Metallic A53 Stratus Grey Metallic 440 Gunmetal II Metallic W24 Anthracite Metallic 397 Anthracite III Metallic P82 Brands Hatch Grey Metallic C17 Sparkling Graphite Metallic A22 Atlas Grey Metallic P8Y Lava Grey Metallic P08 Singapore Grey II Metallic P94

