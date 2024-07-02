In a move to elevate exclusivity of their new super sedan, BMW has announced that up to 150 special colors will be available for the 2025 BMW M5 G90 generation. These diverse paint options are already showcased on the dedicated BMW Individual Visualizer website, allowing potential buyers to explore the myriad possibilities for their new M5.
The color palette ranges from classic and understated shades like white and black to more vibrant and eye-catching hues such as green and orange. Additionally, BMW offers a variety of finishes, including solid, metallic, and Frozen colors with a matte finish. Each car featured on the visualizer is equipped with the optional carbon fiber roof.
150 Colors For The 2025 BMW M5
Some of the standout colors in the extensive list include iconic paints like British Racing Green, Laguna Seca Blue, Fire Orange, Dakar Yellow and Techno Violet. For those seeking something truly unique, options like Chalk and Nardo Grey, Rosso Corsa, Ruby Star, Imola Red and more. The BMW Individual Visualizer not only displays the names of these colors but also provides their internal codenames, making it easier for enthusiasts to specify their preferences accurately.
In the US, customers can choose from one solid color and ten metallic options, including Isle of Man Green and Marina Bay Blue. For those feeling adventurous, Frozen Deep Grey with a matte finish is also available. But of course, if you’re paying $120,675 for the new BMW M5, might as well spend the extra dollars for some uniqe colors.
To simplify your choices, we’ve organized all the color codes into easy-to-read tables, sorted by major color groups. Each table includes a direct link to the BMW Individual page, allowing you to view the new 2025 BMW M5 in your selected color.