All good things come to an end but it’s only goodbye for now because the M5 will return stronger than ever next year. In the meantime, the F90 is driving off into a proverbial sunset with a final top-speed run on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn. This is one of the last super sedans of this generation to be built, an LCI model in the Competition guise, wearing the 50 years of M anniversary roundels.

It effortlessly got up to speeds approaching the magical 300 km/h (186 mph) mark thanks to its twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that will receive hybrid assistance on the next-generation M5. For the sake of accuracy, the G90 sedan due in 2024 together with the already teased G99 wagon will use a different engine as the M division is moving away from the S63 to their newly developed S68.

The next-gen M5 will undoubtedly be more powerful and also substantially heavier while featuring a design already previewed by the i5 M60 but with wider hips and a quad exhaust. The new-look kidney grille with horizontal bars will be like the one BMW installs on the electric M Performance model. Inside, it’ll get the iDrive 8.5 which will simplify the dashboard by incorporating most of the controls into the touchscreen.

Meanwhile, the F90 marks the end of an era since it’s the last M5 to have a pure ICE setup. BMW M has announced all next-generation vehicles will be plug-in hybrids or fully electric, so this was the sixth and final M5 to skip electrification. It’s not hard to imagine these cars will be sought-after in the coming years when everything will have an electric motor.

Then there’s the design, which we’d reckon has aged like fine wine. There’s a lot to like about the now-defunct M5 but we’re hoping its successor will live up to the prestige of the F90 and the other generations before it.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube