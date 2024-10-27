Say what you will about some of BMW’s questionable decisions in recent years, but it got one thing right. The German luxury brand knows variety is the spice of life and offers plenty of cars in various flavors. The M5 Touring’s return is undoubtedly the most exciting addition to the ever-growing lineup. Having launched the US configurator for the super wagon this week, we’ve now decided to max it out.

Math starts at $121,500 and then you add this Frozen Deep Gray, an Individual matte paint available for $3,600. There are only five options available at additional cost: M Driver’s Package ($2,500), M Carbon Ceramic Brakes ($8,500), Executive Package ($1,600), Driving Assistance Professional Package ($1,700), M Drive Professional ($900), and a carbon fiber interior trim ($300). The destination and handling fees are another $1,175. In the end, you’ll pay $141,775.

Let’s get something straight – the fully loaded M5 Touring is not cheap by any stretch of the imagination. However, it suddenly looks like a pretty good deal compared to the XM. In base guise, the M SUV behemoth will set you back $159,925. The controversial XM is expected to become even more expensive next summer when the standard version will be dropped. When that happens, the asking price will rise to the $185,925 that BMW wants for the XM Label.

Outside of BMW, the only direct competitor for the M5 Touring is the Audi RS6 Avant. You can take Ingolstadt’s speedy family hauler to nearly $160,000. There’s a limited-run GT special edition for which the Four Rings are charging a ludicrous $198,900. The next-gen Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon isn’t out yet but we believe it’ll be costlier than the M5 wagon. Before the previous model went away, you could’ve had it for $122,250 before options. That’s already more than a standard G99. Since new cars are typically more expensive, the gap will likely increase.

Americans have been yearning for an M5 Touring for decades, having missed out on the rare E34 and the V10-powered E61. It’s finally time to put their money where their mouth is. If enough people buy it, BMW will consider bringing the smaller M3 Touring to the US.