The 2025 M5 Touring is nearly here on US shores, and we couldn’t be more excited. If you’re like us, you’ll probably spend a couple minutes configuring and building a vehicle just to see what’s possible. The M5 Touring is no exception. Today, the M5 Touring configurator went live for US customers. We take a look and see how the options list looks.

BMW M5 Touring Price, Colors, Wheels

The 2025 M5 Touring has ten different colors to choose from – not counting, of course, the vast library of Individual colors that will eventually be available. Alpine White is the only non-metallic hue in the bunch. The palette reads like a bit of a “Best Of” list: Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Dark Graphite, Marina Bay Blue, Storm Bay, Isle of Man Green, Brooklyn Grey, and Vegas Red are all available. One Frozen color is available, too – Frozen Deep Grey, which is the only color that also requires an upcharge, $3,600.

Only two styles of wheels are available; 951M and 952M. 952M is familiar as it’s what the car is seen wearing in most of the launch photos. It’s a busy, multi-spoke wheel only available in bicolor black/silver. 951M wheels are a bit “cleaner,” offering a simpler (and easier to clean) look. They’re available in Jet Black and bicolor. Neither require an upcharge, and both come in a staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear fitment.

The M5 Touring starts out at $121,500 before destination fees. If you check every box the longroof lightens your wallet to the tune of $144,375, which isn’t chump change but is still $15,000 less expensive than the BMW XM. Frankly, I’m not sure how BMW expects to sell one after this.

Interior Options

The 2025 BMW M5 Touring definitely keeps things simple when it comes to specifying the interior – only four Extended Merino leather options exist. Choose from Silverstone/Black, Red/Black, Kyalami Orange/Black, or…surprise, Black. BMW offers three trim materials, and only one requires spending a little extra: Carbon Fiber Silver Thread High Gloss, $300. It’s worth the upcharge, as your alternatives are a glossy-black wood and Aluminum Rhombicile.

Options and Packaging for the 2025 BMW M5 Touring

The two most expensive options for the M5 Touring aren’t going to surprise anyone who’s been around the brand for a while. Carbon ceramic brakes command $8,500 and the M Driver’s Package adds $2,500. You can also spec blue, red, or black calipers if you choose to pass on the CCBs. ACC Stop and Go ($650), a glowing kidney grille ($500), and M Drive Professional ($900) round out the rest of the a la carte options.

Two option packages exist for prospective 2025 M5 Touring shoppers. The $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package adds the usual slew of driver assistance technologies, like adaptive cruise and Steering and Lane Change Assistant. The $1,600 Executive Package feels like a must-add, bringing front and rear heated seats, an interior camera, ventilated front seats, side window shades, and Park Assistant Plus. Arguably, some of this maybe should’ve been standard on a $120K M vehicle but, hey, it’s not like I’m the target customer here. The Executive Package also adds a glowing kidney grille, with seemingly no way to remove it. Unfortunate.

You can tinker around with the Build Your Own tool and configure your M5 Touring here. While the option sheet is pretty thin, the vehicle already comes with much of what you need. I’m surprised there isn’t a ridiculous $10,000 Carbon Package, but maybe that’s still to come. You can also catch up on our BMW M5 sedan reviews, at least until the M5 Touring stories are released.