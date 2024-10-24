Tank, boat, airplane—these are just a few of the terms that flooded social media when describing the new 2025 BMW M5. And, to be fair, they’re not entirely off the mark. Weighing in at a massive 5,390 lbs, the new G90 M5 Sedan is nearly 1,000 lbs heavier than the outgoing F90 model, placing it in a class of its own. Back in April, we had a brief test of an M5 prototype on the track, which confirmed that this M5 feels more like a comfortable daily driver than a track weapon.

But last month, we returned to Munich to experience the new M5 as an everyday customer might—on the autobahn, through quiet German villages, and around twisty backroads. The big question I sought to answer: does all that extra weight really matters when balanced by the most powerful engine ever offered in the M5. Let’s dive in.

What’s Moving The Weight?

The 4.4-liter twin-turbo S68 V8, combined with an electric motor, delivers a monstrous 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. The S68 V8 makes 577 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) on its own. The peak torque is available between 1,800 and 5,400 rpm. The engine delivers its maximum output from 5,600 to 6,500 rpm and has a rev limit of 7,200 rpm. Built into the eight-speed automatic transmission, the e-motor produces 194 hp and 207 lb-ft (280 Nm). On paper, the M5 rockets from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.4 seconds, or 3.5 seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h). In my test, it clocked 3.6 seconds to 62 mph, but the cold 10°C (50°F) morning and less-than-grippy surface pushed the Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires to their traction limits.

How Is The Chassis And Suspension Dealing With The Weight?

There are a lot of engineering tricks in the chassis and suspension setup of the 2025 BMW M5. And that’s to be expected. Not only does the car need to move that weight forward, but it also needs to move in an M way. What does it mean? The driving dynamics of the car should be worth of the M badge, regardless of the driving situation. And it starts with chassis reinforcements. At the front, there is a shear panel bridges the spring strut towers with the bulkhead. There also custom-designed tower-to-front-end struts. Additional reinforcements can be found in the central and rear sections of the engine compartment.

At the rear, the new 2025 BMW M5 boasts unique underfloor bracing elements, including a cross-bar and a shear panel, alongside additional stiffening components for the load compartment. BMW says the connections between the chassis and body, as well as the steering linkage to the front axle subframe, are designed to offer exceptional torsional rigidity.

BMW knew what it was doing when it engineered the chassis for this new M5. Despite the weight, the car boasts a near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution, slightly biased towards the rear. The engineers added Integral Active Steering, which turns the rear wheels either in sync with or opposite to the front wheels (up to 1.5 degrees), depending on speed. This gives the M5 impressive agility for such a large car. Tight city maneuvers become easier, and high-speed lane changes feel composed and confidence-inspiring. The best part of the rear-wheel steering? It gives the M5 a natural sense of control.

The suspension setup is one of the best parts of this car. The new 2025 BMW M5 offers a range of adaptive suspension modes, from Comfort to Sport Plus, each with a distinct character. In Comfort mode, the suspension softens, and the M5 becomes a smooth, luxurious cruiser, gliding over road imperfections with ease. This is where the M5 feels most at home as a daily driver, offering a surprisingly cushioned ride that belies its performance capabilities. This is where it shines compared to the F90 M5 Competition.

But when you dial things up to Sport or Sport Plus, the suspension tightens, body roll is minimized, and the car takes on a more aggressive persona—ready to attack corners and provide that quintessential M-car experience. Switching to Sport Plus noticeably stiffens the suspension, but unless you’re driving aggressively, the ride might feel too firm for everyday comfort.

Driving Modes: Hybrid Performance and Electric Efficiency

The driving modes in the 2025 BMW M5 G90 are not just about adjusting the suspension; they fundamentally change how the car behaves. The default Hybrid mode offers the best of both worlds, with the V8 and electric motor working together for optimal power and efficiency. It’s seamless, and in daily driving, you’ll find this mode to be the sweet spot between performance and comfort. It’s also more refined than the one in the BMW XM, mostly achieved through software changes from what I was told.

For those looking to maximize efficiency, Electric mode allows you to run on battery power alone. The M5 can travel up to 25 miles (EPA-rated) / 64 km (WLTP) on electric power, with a top speed of 87 mph (140 kph) in this mode. It was perfect for navigating city centers where I wanted to keep things quiet and save fuel. However, the moment you need more power, the V8 kicks in, ensuring you’re never left wanting. Despite several high-speed runs on the Autobahn and driving the M5 hard, I returned to home base with the same range I started with—around 64 km according to the WLTP range.

In Sport and Sport Plus, the V8 dominates, and the electric motor supplements with torque when needed. The throttle response becomes razor-sharp, the exhaust note gets angrier, and the car feels more alive. One particularly cool feature is the Boost mode, which you activate by holding down the left paddle shifter. Boost Mode doesn’t increase power or torque, but it instantly puts the car in its sportiest setting for quick overtakes.

If money no issue, go for the M Drive Professional package which adds the Dynamic and Dynamic Plus modes which crank up the aggression even further, optimizing the car’s systems for track use. In these modes, the cooling system is primed for sustained high performance, and the shifts become even quicker. These settings are ideal if you plan to take the M5 to a track or want to experience the car’s full potential on a spirited backroad drive.

Do you need the M Drive Professional option? Probably not, but at $900 in the U.S., it’s hard to say no—especially since it includes Boost Mode. We did a full video review on just the M Drive Modes which you can watch it here.

Driving Experience: Managing the Weight

Let’s get to what really matters: how does the BMW M5 G90 drive? We already established this car is no lightweight—far from it. So yes, you do feel that heft, especially when transitioning from the previous-generation F90 M5 Competition. But, here’s the thing: despite the extra bulk, the new BMW M5 knows how to move. Straight-line acceleration is nothing short of ridiculous. When you floor the throttle, it feels a lot quicker than the advertised sprint.

On the Autobahn, we quickly hit speeds north of 280 km/h (174 mph) with the kind of effortless ease you’d expect from a true M car. The torque delivery is immediate, making high-speed overtakes feel like child’s play. Additionally, the M5 felt shockingly composed. The large sports sedan was glued to the tarmac delivering a very confident ride. However, that weight does show up under heavy braking so make sure to give yourself a bit more room than usual.

If you need a break from all that power, the Driving Assistant Pro package offers a Level 2 driving experience. This includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic braking. It’s not quite hands-free, but it’s more than capable of taking some of the stress out of long highway drives. Unlike BMW’s 5 and 7 Series, which offers more advanced Level 2+ autonomy, the M5 has a more driver-focused ethos, so according to BMW, they didn’t see the need to include these more advanced radars and sensors.

In practice, the Driving Assistant system works seamlessly. We tested it on the Autobahn, where it took care of the acceleration and braking, allowing us to focus on steering while the car handled the heavy lifting. It’s a great feature for long-distance cruising, but when you’re in the mood to drive, the M5 is more than happy to put you back in the driver’s seat.

But Do You Feel The Weight?

BMW’s engineering team is usually pretty good at “defying” physics, or at least running circles around them, but the M5’s weight does show up in corners. When pushed hard through tight bends, the new G90 M5 exhibits some body roll, reminding you of its size. Compared to the much lighter F90, the new M5 requires more restraint and a slightly different driving approach.

On curvy roads, the front axle that felt a bit unsure on the track digs in confidently into the pavement, letting me carry surprising speed into corners. As I smoothly apply the throttle, the rear tires hook up and propel the M5 out with impressive force. In fact, I played around quite a bit with torque steering in this car since that massive power allows you to quickly correct your entry or exit corner points.

Overall, the M5’s weight becomes noticeable only in moments when it shifts over the rear axle, but even then, the suspension steps in to maintain control. Speaking of the the suspension, the 2025 BMW M5 relies on progressive-rate coil springs, a deliberate choice by BMW’s M division since an air spring won’t be suited for a car in this segment.

Naturally, BMW’s challenge was balancing firmness with enough wheel travel to maintain control and comfort. The solution? A setup that delivers 100mm of suspension travel, allowing the M5 to glide over bumps without compromising the performance of its dampers. This design not only ensures a surprisingly smooth ride but also keeps the wheels firmly planted, even under vertical forces.

The steering feels light in the Comfort mode, and again, that’s by design. As with most modern BMWs, it only comes to life in its highest settings. The Sport steering adds heft and a bit more precision, yet not much feedback is coming through from the front wheels. Overall, I like it. It’s a lot easier to steer the M5 in city centers while providing good precision at higher speeds.

The optional carbon-ceramic brakes may lack the precise modulation of the standard steel discs, but their lighter weight and superior endurance make them a clear choice if you plan to push the M5. The standard compound brakes feature 410-mm front discs, while the carbon-ceramics upgrade to larger 420-mm discs. The pedal feel remains strong, with consistent stopping power and no sign of fade, even under heavy use.

Is It Still An M5?

Before heading to Munich, I reached out to the BMW community for questions about the new M5. One question stood out: “Does the new M5 retain the traditional M car values—handling, driver feedback, balance of dynamic elements like thrust, braking, and cornering—where braking matches the acceleration, and the handling keeps pace without being overwhelmed?”

It’s a complex question, and the answer can vary depending on the driver. But here’s my take: considering the M5’s significant weight, BMW has done a fantastic job. The balance between acceleration, braking, and overall driving dynamics is well-executed. The braking system effectively handles the M5’s impressive acceleration, and the handling stays composed, even under hard cornering. While you’re always aware of the car’s mass—particularly in sharper turns—it never detracts from the driving experience.

As I mentioned in my video review—which I encourage you to watch for more details on the driving dynamics—the new G90 M5 differs significantly from the previous F90 M5. The F90 was more of a track-ready machine, easily shifting from road to circuit. In contrast, the 2025 BMW M5 is better suited as a daily driver—a more refined luxury sports sedan with moments of raw performance when called upon. It’s the mature choice, with just enough rebellious spirit to keep things exciting.

Should I Buy One?

If you’re looking for a car that blends luxury, tech, and outrageous power in a single package, the 2025 BMW M5 G90 is it. Whether you’re on the Autobahn at triple-digit speeds or quietly cruising through city centers in electric mode, the M5 proves it can do it all, and it does so with style.

Will people criticize the weight of the new 2025 BMW M5? Absolutely. It’s easy to be subjective these days, especially if you’re not considering the perspective of an actual M5 owner. Sure, some longtime M5 enthusiasts may feel nostalgic for the lighter, more agile previous generations, but many others will see the shift toward electrification as a natural evolution—whether we like it or not.

Personally, I’m excited to drive the M5 Touring as a family car in Chicago. With its flat, straightforward roads, I won’t need to worry much about its weight during cornering. Just give me some good exhaust notes, decent cargo space, a couple of car seats, and a bold color, and I might be ready to trade in my SUV.