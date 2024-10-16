With the new G99 M5 Touring, BMW lets you taste the rainbow, and then some. As with the G90 M5 Sedan, you can pick from about 150 Individual colors. Fresh imagery allows us to see the much-hyped performance wagon from just about every angle. Better yet, four out of five cars have special paint jobs: Frozen Black, Speed Yellow, Fire Red (Vegas Red in the US), and Isle of Man Green. If those are too in-your-face, Alpine White is more subdued.

As is the case with the sedan, you can’t get the wagon with classic silver wheels. You’ll have to opt for an all-black finish or a two-tone look. The G99 gets the G90’s carbon fiber mirror caps but misses out on the lightweight roof. That’s not all too surprising seeing as how the M3 Touring doesn’t have it either. However, some aftermarket shops have chopped off the G81’s metal roof in exchange for a carbon panel, so we won’t be too surprised if they do the same with the bigger performance wagon.

Customers willing to go all out can combine one of the many Individual paint jobs with a striking color for the upholstery. In the adjacent images, you can see how the M5 Touring’s interior looks with Merino Red/Black leather. Alternatively, you can opt for Kyalami Orange/Black. Other choices include plain Black (also featured here) and Silverstone/Black.

These five wagons lack the M Performance Parts that were announced shortly after the G99’s debut. Those extra bits make the M5 Touring stand out furthermore, not that there are too many sporty wagons on sale today. Speaking of this niche, BMW has beaten Mercedes to the performance estate punch in this segment considering the new AMG E63 Estate isn’t out yet. When it does arrive, it might not have a V8 anymore.

The first deliveries are planned for November and BMW estimates Germany and the United States will be the M5 Touring’s biggest markets. The all-rounder should also prove to be popular in the UK, Canada, and Switzerland.

Speed Yellow

Fire Red

Alpine White

Isle of Man Green

Frozen Black