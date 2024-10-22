Well, that didn’t take too long. MINI showed the Convertible (F67) a couple of weeks ago and now there’s a spicy John Cooper Works derivative. Unless you really know where to look, it’s a spitting image of the JCW Trim. The differences stem from the extra front air intakes and a centrally positioned single exhaust tip at the rear.

A droptop sibling of the new John Cooper Works (F66) hot hatch, the convertible stands out with its black fabric roof featuring a gray Union Jack motif. As with the lesser versions, you don’t have to take the whole roof down. At any driving speed, you can electrically slide the roof back by 40 centimeters (15.7 inches). Doing so effectively gives you a neat little sunroof. Retracting the fabric top completely takes 18 seconds and can be done at speeds of up to 19 mph (30 km/h).

Unique JCW Features

To set it apart from less potent iterations of the F67, MINI gives the new John Cooper Works cabrio unique wheel designs. You get to pick from 17- or 18-inch alloys. Other customization options include hood stripes, either black or red. Going for the stripes comes along with blacked-out badging. Inside, it’s the usual red and black theme we’ve seen on the JCW Trim. A thick steering wheel should make the drive more enjoyable, while the sports seats will keep you in place while pushing hard through the corners.

Same Engine As Before, More Torque

Underneath the hood, you’ll find BMW’s ubiquitous B48 engine. In this new application, it’s dialed to 228 hp and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm). Yes, it’s the same horsepower as before. However, the chic cabrio has gained an extra 44 lb-ft (60 Nm). The John Cooper Works Convertible lost the manual gearbox many years ago and it’s sadly not coming back. The flagship F67 comes strictly with a dual-clutch automatic. The same is true for the F66, as the hot hatch has also lost its third pedal.

With the wind in your hair, the John Cooper Works Convertible takes 6.4 seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h). It’s 0.3s slower than the hardtop but that’s the price to pay for open-top thrills since the convertible is heavier. The top speed of 152 mph (245 km/h) is only slightly below the hatchback’s.

If MINI does that electric convertible we’ve been reporting on, it would make sense for the J03 to get the John Cooper Works treatment. That’s because the electric hatchback (J01) is already available in a true JCW version. The electric JCW actually has more power (255 hp vs 228 hp) but less torque (350 Nm vs 380 Nm).

U.S. Pricing

In the US market, the MINI John Cooper Works 2-Door will have a starting MSRP of $38,200, with an additional $995 for destination and handling. For those seeking a sporty, open-top experience, the MINI John Cooper Works Convertible will be priced from $43,700, plus the same $995 for destination and handling. Production for both models begins in November, with US dealership arrivals anticipated in early January 2025.

Source: MINI