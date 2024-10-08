MINI is keeping busy this month by introducing no fewer than three new models. Before we see the John Cooper Works hot hatches with gasoline and electric power at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, here comes the Cooper Convertible. Unlike its predecessor made by the VDL Nedcar company in Born, Netherlands, the “F67” carries the “Made in Oxford” label. That’s right – the droptop MINI is once again made at home in the UK.

Having seen the 3-Door hatchback (F66), its “roofless” counterpart looks entirely predictable. Don’t get us wrong – it’s not a bad thing since we think this is a stylish little car. It takes 18 seconds to electrically fold down the roof and 15 seconds to bring it back up. You don’t have to be stationary to open the roof since the procedure can be done at speeds of up to 19 mph (30 km/h). Regardless of how fast you’re going, you can open the sunroof by sliding the top backward by 40 centimeters (15.7 inches).

Cargo Space

With the MINI Convertible being such a tiny car, it’s far from being the best in terms of carrying cargo. Leave the roof up and the trunk can accommodate 215 liters (7.59 cubic feet). Drop the top and the capacity decreases to just 160 liters (5.65 cubic feet). Just like on a pickup truck, the tailgate opens downwards. It’s easy to see the opening is quite small, but practicality isn’t the strong point of a convertible.

Dimensions

But how small is it anyway? It’s 3879 millimeters (152.7 inches) long, 1744 millimeters (68.6 inches) wide, and 1431 millimeters (56.3 inches) tall. You can have it with 16-inch wheels or splurge on bigger sets up to 18 inches in size. The new MINI Convertible gets a wind deflector behind the driver and passenger seats to reduce air turbulence. It’s also good at decreasing wind noise when the roof is completely folded.

Located behind the rear headrests, the built-in rollover protection system is triggered instantly when the car’s sensors detect a potential rollover. MINI intends to sell its chic cabrio in a dozen colors such as this exclusive Copper Grey. You can combine the main body paint with Glazed White or Jet Black side mirror caps for a contrasting effect. As with other models, there are Classic, Favoured, and JCW trim levels. For the US market two individual trims or what are otherwise referred to as “styles” including Classic Style and Favoured Style are available, along with a total of 11 paint colors.

A Familiar Interior

If you’ve seen the latest MINIs, the interior should look instantly familiar. The minimalist dashboard is dominated by the same OLED round display with a 9.4-inch diagonal. The digital instrument cluster is gone but at least there’s an optional head-up display. A few physical controls have survived, located below the display.

Underneath the hood, you’ll find the usual suspects. The base Cooper C Convertible makes do with a three-cylinder engine. It’s a turbocharged 1.5-liter mill with 161 hp and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft). It’s enough punch for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 8.2 seconds and a top speed of 137 mph (220 km/h). Step up to the Cooper S Convertible and MINI rewards you with a larger turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine. It’s good for 201 hp and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft), enabling a sprint in 6.9 seconds before maxing out at 147 mph (237 km/h).

At the top of the range will be the Cooper JCW Convertible but technical specifications remain shrouded in mystery. Sadly, none of these versions will have a manual gearbox as MINI has pledged to go automatic-only across its entire lineup.

Although the BMW-owned brand says the new Convertible completes the lineup, that might not be necessarily true. We’ve been hearing rumors of a fully electric Convertible (“J03”) believed to go into production in Oxford in 2027. However, MINI hasn’t confirmed the reports.

We do know the mechanically related 3-Door electric hatchback (“J01”) and the Aceman (“J05”) will be made in Oxford starting in 2026, so the rumor has some substance. It wouldn’t be the first electric MINI with a folding roof considering there was a Cooper SE Convertible special edition in Europe last year capped at 999 units.

US Pricing

For the U.S. market, the MINI Cooper Convertible starts at a base MSRP of $33,950, plus a $995 destination and handling fee. The sportier MINI Cooper S Convertible is priced from $37,200, also with a $995 destination charge. Both models are set to arrive at U.S. dealerships in early January 2025. Details on the MINI JCW Convertible, including pricing and availability, will be announced at a later date.

Source: MINI

MINI Cooper Convertible F67

MINI Cooper Convertible F67 – More Photos