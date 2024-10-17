BMW’s new race car won’t hit the track until the 2026 season, but the teaser campaign is in full swing. Following an initial preview in August, the M2 CS Racing successor returns in a new clip published on social media. It still doesn’t have a name since the BMW M Motorsport simply calls it the new “entry-level ride.”

With the risk of stating the obvious, this is clearly an M2 G87. However, a question arises: Is the race car based on the regular model or the hotter Competition Sport? We’re tempted to believe it’s the latter since we’ve already seen spy shots of the road-going M2 CS. The hardcore coupe goes into production sometime next summer but we could see the race car before the street-legal model.

While the M2 CS with a license plate will have a CSL-esque ducktail spoiler, that’s not the case here. There’s a chunky aero element sticking out from the trunk lid, similar to the carbon fiber spoiler available on the road-going car as an upgrade from the M Performance Parts catalog. It would make sense for the race version to take after the hardcore M2 since the CS will have plenty of standard carbon fiber.

The newly developed race car will also supersede the M240i Racing and the M235i Racing. When it arrives, it’ll slot below the M4 GT4 EVO for which BMW M Motorsport charges €219,900 before taxes. The M2 G87-based track machine is likely going to cost six figures since the M2 CS Racing was priced at €95,000 when it arrived back in 2019.

You could say a G87-based race car is long overdue considering the second-generation M2 is already two years old. The F87 versions destined for the circuit are getting long in the tooth, but it looks as though a replacement is inching closer.

Source: BMW M Motorsport / Instagram