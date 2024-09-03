The upcoming 2025 BMW M2 CS is set to be one of the most highly anticipated M cars of the decade. Building on the success of its predecessor, the F87 M2 CS, the new G87 M2 CS is expected to deliver an even more powerful driving experience. Although it will be slightly heavier than the F87 M2 CS, the new model will compensate with a significant power increase, boasting 530 PS (523 HP). While the performance upgrades are a major highlight, many customers are also focused on the color options for this new M2 CS. According to sources, BMW is likely to introduce Velvet Blue as the launch color for the 2025 M2 CS. Though not yet officially confirmed, this purple-blue hue is a strong contender, aligning with BMW’s recent color offerings for models like the M3 and M4.

In addition to Velvet Blue, other expected color options include Brooklyn Grey and Sapphire Black, offering a mix of bold and classic choices for buyers. As the official release approaches, more details are likely to emerge, but for now, Velvet Blue appears to be a key feature of the new M2 CS, adding to its appeal for BMW enthusiasts. No BMW Individual program is planned for the G87 M2 CS.

No Exterior and Interior Design Changes

The 2025 BMW M2 CS will feature the same refreshed design introduced with the regular M2 earlier this summer but will be enhanced with the signature CS elements. These include carbon fiber accents such as flicks, a rear spoiler, roof, trunk lid, rear diffuser, and mirror caps, giving the M2 CS a more aggressive and track-focused look.

Inside, the M2 CS will come equipped with carbon bucket seats, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, and a black and red leather interior, all designed to create a more immersive and sporty driving experience. The highlight of the interior is the 8-speed automatic transmission, which exclusively channels power to the rear wheels, ensuring the M2 CS maintains its reputation for dynamic rear-wheel-drive performance. Considering the M2 CS will only have an automatic transmission, it’ll have more torque than the three-pedal version. For 2025, BMW rates the automatic model at 443 lb-ft (600 Nm). The manual soldiers on with 406 lb-ft (550 Nm). In the M4 CS, the number rises to 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) and there is a possibility the extra torque will be unlocked for the kid brother.

It Will Be Expensive

Previously reported details include an expected MSRP of around $100,000, though this could change before the market launch. In Germany, pricing is anticipated to be higher, likely around €110,000. It’s an exorbitant price tag considering the standard M2 retails for €76,600 in its home market. However, provided our sources are accurate, the M2 CS will still undercut the bigger M4 CS by roughly €50,000. Production is set to begin in August 2025 at the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico.