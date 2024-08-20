After launching the M Hybrid V8 in 2023 and giving the M4 GT3 and GT4 the EVO treatment this year, BMW M Motorsport is turning its attention to its entry-level race car. This is our first official look at the M2 CS Racing successor slated to compete in the 2026 season. It doesn’t have a name yet, but this is clearly a 2 Series Coupe.

The square air intakes, quad exhausts, and the horizontal slats of the kidney grille hint we’re dealing with the M2 G87 rather than the M240i G42. It will be a while before the camouflage will come off considering the new race car is still in its infancy. BMW M Motorsport says the track-only machine is currently at an early stage of development. Additional details will be disclosed in due course but we do know this will slot below the M4 GT4.

How much is it going to cost? Well, certainly a lot less than the M4 GT4 EVO, which goes for €219,000 (net price). When the F87-generation M2 CS Racing arrived in November 2019, it carried a sticker price of €95,000. However, we reckon its replacement is going to command a premium, taking the price tag into six-figure territory.

Since BMW remains tight-lipped for now, all we can do is speculate. Taking into account that the race car won’t compete until 2026, it might end up being based on the M2 CS. The road-going Competition Sport is slated to arrive next year as a limited-run special edition. We’ve covered the hardcore G87 extensively in recent months: 523 horsepower, rear-wheel drive, automatic-only, and a special color. A weight loss is expected, but nothing dramatic since this won’t be a CSL after all.

That said, the trunk lid spoiler sticking out from the rear of the car suggests the race car is based on a regular M2. Prototypes of the CS have been spotted failing to hide a ducktail spoiler reminiscent of the M3 E46 CSL. However, there’s a long way to go until development is finalized, so some things could change before the official debut.

Source: BMW